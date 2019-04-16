A Texas man who is wanted in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old girl in Austin, Texas was arrested in Slidell Tuesday morning.
Jorge Granados, 22, was located by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force at a home on Foxbriar Court in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail as a fugitive.
The child who was killed was Illianna Martinez, according to reports in the Austin American-Statesman. She died from her injuries on March 30.