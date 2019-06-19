Slidell police arrested a Mississippi man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart and dragged an officer with his car during an attempted getaway back to his home state.
Robert Myers, 51, was in the parking lot of the Natchez Drive store when he was approached by two officers. In an attempt to flee, Myers put his truck into drive and the vehicle dragged one of the officers through the parking lot, police said. Another officer was in the path of the vehicle but was able to move to safety.
Other officers responding to the call said they chased Myers into Mississippi, where he ultimately crashed his truck on Highway 607.
After his arrest, Myers said he fled because he did not think that the Slidell police could chase him into another state, according to authorities.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said it assisted Slidell police during the pursuit and booked Myers into the Hancock County Jail for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and no insurance.
After those charges, Myers will be extradited back to Louisiana where he will face charges of felony theft, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery of an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon an officer, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Myers suffered minor injuries during the crash. No Slidell Police officer was injured during the incident.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder during an argument in the 2100 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Police arrested Conrad Johnson, 35, as a suspect in the case while the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
• In another stabbing that occurred during an argument in Algiers, a 31-year-old woman was cut in the chest and left arm in the 1200 block of Teche Street about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police indicated they had two suspects – a man and a woman – but didn’t identify them in a preliminary report of the case.
• About 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Canal and Baronne streets in the Central Business District, New Orleans police received a report of a rape, officials said. Details weren’t immediately available.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled the secondary items in this report.