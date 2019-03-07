The St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission quickly dispatched the shortest agenda in recent memory – one with just three rezoning requests – when it met March 6.
The commission denied a request by John D. Moores to rezone a 32,338-square foot parcel on the north side of La. 36, east of Manor Street, west of Plantation Street, west of Abita Springs, from NC-4 Neighborhood Institutional District to I-1 Industrial District.
Moores said his wife, who owns the land, wanted to erect a metal building for RV storage, but commissioners thought industrial zoning was inappropriate for the land, which is surrounded by residential and undeveloped NC-4 parcels.
Commissioner Dave Doherty moved to approve the request, and Commissioner Bernie Willie seconded the motion, but they were the only ones to favor the rezoning, which was denied on a 2-7 vote, with Commissioner Martha Cazaubon absent.
Commissioners approved a request by Scott Chiasson to rezone two acres on the south side of La. 22, east of Mitcham Street, west of Indian Trace Boulevard, west of Madisonville, from A-2 Suburban District residential to HC-2 Highway Commercial District. Chiasson said he planned to open an oil change service center at the location.
Chiasson’s request was approved after it was amended at Willie’s suggestion to leave the rearmost portion of the land (which borders a residential area,) zoned A-2 and to limit commercial development to the front portion.
The amended request was approved on an 8-1 vote. Commission chairman Jimmie Davis voted against the request, saying that the HC-2 use was too intensive.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request by Janet Ford Payne to add a Manufactured Housing Overlay to a 15,000 square foot lot at 72495 Violet Street, east of Covington, so her family could demolish a decaying house and install a mobile home on the property.