The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation held its annual fundraiser recently at the Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville, honoring 10 of the north shore's best and brightest young professionals. All share the goal of raising funds to help provide people with cystic fibrosis the opportunity to lead full, productive lives.
Honorees included Courtney Farnet, Whitney Froeba, Sean Glynn, Emily Lassus, Eric McVicker, Andrea Erwin Potter, Casey Revere, John Stephens, James “Bo” Thibaut and Nick Young.
Elegant décor for the evening featured shades of brilliant purple, including a stunning backdrop with large flowers at the entrance. White-linen-clad tables were decorated with ivy and embellished with lanterns. Groovy 7 entertained the guests well into the evening, and the dance floor stayed active.
Julie Flower was the guest speaker, with Garret Simoneaux stealing the spotlight as emcee. Committee members included Potter Adams, Meredith Simoneaux Childers, Brian Cook, Chad Danenhower, Max Ferran, Megan Ferran, Daniel Gabourel, Candice Laizer, Paul Myers, Ryan Pearce and Christina Rusca.
Serving up support
For years, the Slidell Ladies for Liberty have gathered monthly to pack and distribute care packages for local troops serving overseas. At their recent luncheon fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse, however, the group served the Slidell community personally.
Guests were escorted to their tables by Ladies for Liberty volunteers wearing patriotic aprons and their signature red shirts. The volunteers served beverages, pulled-pork sandwiches and seasoned fries.
Two seating times accommodated the record number of tickets sold. Raffle coupons and sweet treats were available for purchase.
Annette Hall and her dedicated throng of helpers rely on community donations to fill their care packages, as well as cover the costs of shipping the boxes overseas each month. To volunteer or to donate toward shipping costs, go to www.slidellladiesforliberty.org. The next packing day will be Sept. 19 at 100 Mission Drive in Slidell.