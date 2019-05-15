While the idea of seminary college may conjure up images of gothic architecture, long hours studying scripture and ministerial work, for Diego Soto Deniz, it also involves horses.
St. Joseph Seminary College, near Covington, placed Deniz and two other seminarians in August as volunteers at the New Heights Therapeutic Riding Center in Folsom. New Heights provides occupational and group therapy to people with emotional or cognitive difficulties.
Noelle Miller, occupational therapist at the center, said that although the treatment may seem unorthodox, horses can be the best medicine.
“This is the most beneficial therapy you will find because a horse’s gait is the same as a human’s gait,” Miller said. “So when they are sitting on the horse, their body perceives that they are walking.”
Volunteering at the center is part of Deniz’s pastoral assignment, a form of community outreach that is required as part of his seminary program. Seminarians also receive assignments at local hospice centers, Catholic churches and, later in their education, in South American countries.
Fr. Samuel Fontana, faculty member at St. Joseph Seminary College, said that pastoral assignment is critical to the education of seminarians.
“Priestly life is a life of service,” Fontana said. “It is service that requires not a particular skill set, but a man to engage his whole personality.”
Although he had no choice in where he volunteered, Deniz said the assignment was a gift.
“It was a true blessing, in a way, even though when I found out I was scared because I grew up on a ranch, but I didn’t grow up around horses,” Deniz said, smiling as he groomed Floyd, one of the center’s horses, for an upcoming lesson.
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, it was his upbringing that made Deniz want to be a priest.
“I saw the need for priests, but dedicated, working priests. That kind of motivated me to come to seminary no matter what,” Deniz said.
And while he may be a long way from home now, Deniz said that the open acres of New Heights have become a comfort for him.
“I’m away from home but when I come here, it’s basically home,” Deniz said. “It’s very therapeutic for me. Even after doing 12 hours of school, just coming here, the mindset of that all just goes away and really helps me on being formed into a Catholic priest."
Deniz has connected with the land and the horses (he continuously laughs at Floyd for trying to steal his phone from his pocket). But the riders at New Heights have warmed his heart, too.
“Ruthie, oh 4-year-old Ruthie,” Deniz said smiling at the thought of one of the riders he guides during lessons. “Seeing her is like seeing hope.”
As a volunteer and as a seminarian, Deniz said he has one fundamental goal.
“Make them feel that God loves them — no matter what,” Deniz said.