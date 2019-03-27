Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer introduced his first budget proposal Tuesday night at the Slidell City Council’s bi-monthly meeting.
Cromer, who took office as the city’s chief executive last July, proposed a budget totaling $45.6 million for fiscal year 2019-2020, according to documents included in the council agenda.
Though figures could change in the next few months as the council vets the proposal, the administration anticipates operating requirements of $12.793 million from the city’s utility fund, $11.491 million from the public safety fund, $10.228 million from the sales tax fund, and $7.156 million from the general fund.
Also, $1.03 million would come from Slidell’s airport fund and $1.056 million from its DISA Building fund. An additional $1.52 million in property taxes and interest would pay debt service on general obligation bonds issued for capital improvements. The city is receiving $180,000 via a Community Development Block Grant for capital projects, as well.
The budget proposal ordinance was passed unanimously on the council’s consent calendar and a public hearing on the item was scheduled for April 23. The Slidell City Council customarily postpones that hearing, however, so that members first can hold a workshop with city administrators to discuss the proposal.
The council then would hold the public hearing on the proposed budget in May, with the board voting on it at its final meeting in May.
The council wasn’t given the booklet that breaks the budget down to its finest points, but the administration said it would have the paperwork to members within days.
The $45.6 million budget Cromer proposed is significantly lower than the $62.6 million budget for the current fiscal year. That was a record amount for the city, but it included $18.9 million borrowed at low interest for sewer-plant rehabilitation and water projects.
Slidell’s fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30 of the following calendar year.
Also on Tuesday’s consent calendar, the council moved forward on a proposed ordinance that would adjust millage rates for the upcoming fiscal year. A total of 27.07 mills on the dollar would be collected if the ordinance is passed.
Of that total, 5.08 mills would fund general government purposes, 5.13 mills would go to the police department, 4 mills to garbage disposal, 5 mills for sewerage systems, 2.03 mills for maintaining, operating and improving public works, and 5.83 mills to pay interest and maturing bonds.
Clerk of Council Tommy Reeves told The St. Tammany Farmer that sales tax collections in the city are up 6.6 percent through January 2019, or the seventh month of the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Reeves said there has been growth in each of those seven months and that it’s the first significant uptick in sales tax revenue in a decade.
Reeves said the 6.6 percent increase in sales tax revenue is a city-wide figure. The popular Fremaux Town Center, which boasts dozens of retail outlets, restaurants and the like, has its own economic district and a double-digit percentage increase in sales tax revenue has taken place there in recent months, Reeves said.