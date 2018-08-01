A 22-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles in Slidell's Palm Lake subdivision tried to evade police Tuesday by jumping into a canal and swimming away, even though he can't swim, a Slidell Police spokesman said in a news release.
Officers rescued from the water and then placed him under arrest along with a 16-year-old that had been caught by a K-9. He was treated for dog bites and taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
Durgin, who had been arrested seven previous times for burglary in the past year, was out on bond and was wearing an ankle bracelet monitor as condition of his bond, Seuzeneau said.
Police had responded to a call at about 3 a.m. from a Palm Lake resident who had discovered his vehicle had been burglarized, Seuzeneau said, they discovered several other vehicles that appeared to have been burglarized.
Officer Clint McCall, and K-9 Quest tracked and found two suspects hiding in a patch of woods. The two fled, but the dog caught the juvenile and Durgin jumped into a nearby canal.
Slidell Police investigators believe the duo are linked to other burglaries, and more charges could follow.
Durgin was booked with seven counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of failure to appear in Slidell City Court.
The juvenile was booked with seven counts of simple burglary and resisting an officer.