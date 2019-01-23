NTCC REGISTRATION: Spring registration is open at Northshore Technical Community College, which offers academic, technical and career programs. Classes will be offered at campuses in Lacombe, Hammond, Bogalusa and Greensburg, as well as the Connect to Success program at Southeastern Louisiana University. Day, evening, weekend and online courses are available. Classes begin Jan. 23. New students must apply at northshorecollege.edu. For more information, call the Hammond campus at (985) 543-4120, the Lacombe campus at (985) 545-1244, or the Sullivan campus (Bogalusa) at (985) 732-6640, ext. 100.
DEAN'S LIST: Kamuran Karakus has been named to the Castelton University dean's list for the fall semester 2018. Full-time students must maintain at 3.5 grade point average to qualify.
DEAN'S LIST: Roland Wallace of Madisonville has been named to the Harding University dean's list for the fall semester 2018. Full-time students must maintain at 3.5 grade point average to qualify.