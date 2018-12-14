Over the past 15 years, St. Paul’s has collected thousands of pounds of food for the hungry of St. Tammany and Washington parishes.
At the beginning of November, posters were put up around campus for this year's drive, teachers announced it to their students, and Ken Sears, the dean of students, relayed details of the drive over the intercom for all to hear.
Students then brought in a variety of foods, such as cans of green beans and corn, boxes of cereal, bags of rice and jars of peanut butter. These were collected in bags in classrooms for two weeks during the drive.
The Thursday before class let out for Thanksgiving break, the student body brought the bags of food to seniors’ trucks and loaded them. The seniors took the food to the Covington Food Bank.
The drive is always a huge help for the needy of area. Saint Paul’s collected over 10,600 pounds of food this year, stocking the shelves of the Northshore Food Bank just in time for the holiday season.
Yvette Roussel, of the Northshore Food Bank, said the donation provided food boxes for 300 families for the week of Thanksgiving, stocked the shelves for the upcoming holiday season and provided peace of mind for local families struggling with food issues.
Roussel sent a thank you note to the school, saying, “We appreciate your continued support through these drives and volunteerism. The outpouring of generosity for the Food Bank from the St. Paul’s Family is second to none.”
St. Paul’s School has been the largest single contributor to the local food bank for a number of years. The students also help the food bank with the “Stuff the Bus” campaign in the spring.
This year, members of the sophomore class used their service days before the Thanksgiving vacation to work at the food bank, sorting food, stocking shelves and packing boxes.
The service to the food bank fulfills the Lasallian core principle: “Concern for the poor and promotion of social justice.”