Priscilla Floca, as well as a dedicated group of volunteers who have been working to Keep Covington Beautiful since 2007, were honored for their work in September when KCB was named “Outstanding Affiliate” by the Keep Louisiana Beautiful organization.
Floca, director of KCB, was on hand for the Everyday Heroes Banquet in Baton Rouge to accept the award. She noted that Mayor Mike Cooper nominated the affiliate, though she didn't know that until she received a call from the state group.
“It was such a big surprise,” Floca said.
According to KLB, the award “recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate that shows fortitude, leadership, creative and diverse programming and community engagement. Since 2007, Keep Covington Beautiful has united its community by collaborating with more than two dozen partnerships to fulfill their mission and has received more than $128,000 in grant funds to launch new programs and sustain existing ones.”
That perfectly describes the work of KCB, Floca said. Creative and diverse programming includes the recent Bogue Falaya River Sweep, seasonal plantings in the 138 downtown planters, litter prevention education, an annual paper shredding day (they shredded 8,000 pounds of paper in April) and much more.
Floca said collaboration is key to her group's success.
“We are a nonprofit, but our mission is to create partnerships between government and citizens and businesses,” she said. "The award is the recognition of the hard work of our board of directors and volunteers (as well as) support from members and the community. I hope it makes them proud. They deserve that recognition.”
Two major projects are coming up for Keep Covington Beautiful. One is the ongoing work at Blue Swamp Creek and Nature Trail at the Covington Recreation Complex. KCB received a grant to make some improvements, adding a boardwalk through an area with pitcher plants.
The other ongoing project is a joint effort with the Covington Tree Board to help preserve the city’s live oaks. KCB plans to work on an inventory of live oaks to make recommendations to the city so that a preservation plan can be devised.
Floca said the work to "keep Covington beautiful" began in 2006 with the Covington Gardens Partnership. In 2007, she said, former Covington Mayor Candace Watkins spoke with Floca about becoming a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and giving the group its current name.
“It was worth the change,” said Floca, who is a retired landscape architect. “It allowed us the opportunity to apply for grants and to network. And it really is fun. It's interesting and rewarding to know that a lot of people care for our mission to keep Covington beautiful. It is a special place. ... I hope everyone plants, picks up litter and keeps Covington beautiful.”
For more information, go online to www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.