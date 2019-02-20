The creativity and skill of seamstresses and designers are in high demand leading up to Mardi Gras as they craft satin and sequins and feathers galore into themed costumes and ball gowns for royal maids and queens.
In Madisonville, however, the Krewe of Tchefuncte has a different tradition. Instead of hiring professionals, royal maids and their mothers take over the job. It's a change born in the wake of Hurricane Katrina that continues to help maintain the small-town feel of the event.
The 47-year-old krewe was on the verge of skipping Mardi Gras in 2005 after Katrina created havoc on the riverside community.
Jodi O’Berry, president of the organization, said something special rose from the tragedy.
“After the storm, so many people in town were affected either by floodwaters or tree damage that the captains at that time wondered if there would be enough time or extra money in family’s budgets to have elaborate costumes tailor-made for the ball.
"An idea was brought up to have the girls buy inexpensive dresses and then have a train sewn to match the fabric. The ball artist would then teach the maids and their mothers how to make sequined appliques and other sparkling additions for their themed dress.”
Before Katrina, the dresses and their attached trains were beautifully designed and handcrafted by the late Pam Kuhlman, who would meticulously use spotlight sequins and other media to make appliques and attach them to the trains.
Unlike many Mardi Gras balls where the royal maids promenade in beautiful white satin ball gowns with long white gloves, the Krewe of Tchefuncte ball tells a story through its royal tableau. As the story unfolds, each royal maid enters the ballroom on cue, wearing a gown and train that represents the part of the story they represent.
The process of making elaborate appliques that cover the trains has been passed down over the past 13 years to the current maids and their moms.
This year's eight royal daughter-mother pairs are Taylor Broddick and mom Nikki; Mackenzie Fletcher and mom Angela; Savannah Hetler and mom Nicole; Jordan Kilpatrick-Williams and mom Erin; Kelly Stoltz and mom Judy; Grace O’Berry and mom Jodi along with grandmother Marilyn Pelloat; Sarah Foy and mom Anne; and Julia Marcus and mom Laurie.
When they attended the first meeting of the court, they learned the theme of the ball would be "Greek Mythology" and that they would be required to create the themed trains. Some knew about this tradition, while others didn’t.
Julia Marcus and her mother, Laurie, seemed unsure about their prospects for creating something beautiful.
“When I heard we were going to make this train, my first thought was, 'Can I hire someone to do it?' We have never worked with gluing sequins before, and we have such a hectic schedule on top of that,” Laurie Marcus said.
Her daughter said wasn't sure she could do it.
“The designs looked so complicated that I was terrified. My mom offered to help make the appliques but ... I wanted to do most of the work.
"It was a struggle to get where we are with the dress and train, but we ended up laughing a lot and making good memories to look back on,” Julia Marcus said.
Sarah Foy and mother Anne were no strangers to the krewe’s tradition. The Foys' older sister was a maid a few years ago and her dad reigned as king. Although Anne Foye was there for support, she said her daughter did most of the work.
“I get lost in the craft world of fabric and sequins. Even though I didn’t help much, the process of the moms and daughters creating their costumes gives it a small-town feeling. ... It makes it that much more special,” Anne Foy added.
Although her mother and sister offered to help, Sarah wanted only their moral support.
“I was worried at first about how it would turn out since I never did anything like this before. Now that it’s coming together, I’m very proud of the outcome,” Sarah Foy said.
Work times provided a lot of quality one-on-one time, as mothers and daughters worked with hot-glue guns around tables piled with satin, wax paper and bolts of sequins. They carefully used colored sequins to created applique figures.
Grace O’Berry didn’t feel as comfortable with satins and sequins as she feels when she’s on the pitcher’s mound for the Mandeville Skippers softball team. Her mom, Jodi, and grandmother, Marilyn Pelloat, came to her rescue. Her train features a huge peacock applique that took more hours than O’Berry cares to count.
“It was fun but we’re glad it’s done,” Jodi O’Berry said.
Not everyone was struggling with finding their artistic side. Jordan Kilpatrick-Williams and her mom, Erin, were in their natural element.
“We are both very artistic and love doing things like this. We are thrilled to have this opportunity and had a lot of fun doing this together,” Erin Williams said.
Kelly Stoltz and her mother, Judy, said their experience was meaningful.
“Doing this together gave us some one-on-one time, which is hard to find because Kelly works part-time and I’m a mom of four. We had a lot of fun,” Judy Stoltz said.
Tammy Morris, a Madisonville artist best known for her 2011 Madisonville Bicentennial Poster, led the girls and their mothers on the long journey. They met at her home over the past 12 weeks to create their dresses and trains in time for the ball, which was held Feb. 9.
“Each girl’s personality came out in their work," she said. "They were a little skeptical when the process started but once their appliques started to take shape, their skepticism quickly turned to relief and smiles.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to have this special mother/daughter time because these girls will be going off to college soon and embarking on their next journey.”