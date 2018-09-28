The Mandeville City Council voted at its Sept. 27 meeting to give its clerk, Kristine Scherer, a nearly 10 percent pay increase that brings her salary to $55,305, after Mayor Donald Villere raised a number of questions about the move.
Council Chairman Clay Madden said each council member filled out an evaluation of Scherer, and the city's human resources director took those forms and averaged the salary increase each of the five members suggested. The averages suggested a 9.98 percent raise, which will be retroactive to the beginning of fiscal year, which started Sept. 1.
Villere said that the City Council should explain how it decided to make that increase, what the actual salary will be and how that compares to other cities.
"It wasn't done at budget time, either," Villere said, "Are you going to amend the budget?"
Madden said that the ordinance would amend the budget, adding that the timing this year was the same as last year. However, he said he wants the evaluations to be done in May or June next year so that it can coincide with the time that the budget is prepared.
Villere said that the state attorney general has said that cities should not make pay raises retroactive.
"I'm not aware of that," Madden said.
"Certainly you are aware," Villere said. "I'll send to you. The council asked for it (the AG's opinion) some years ago."
He then asked if the City Council thought it fair to give the clerk "a higher raise than any employee in the city."
But the council was undeterred.
"She works for five of us," Councilman David Ellis said. "It's a different branch (of government)." He said Scherer is a valuable resource to the council.
Madden said that the City Council used the same evaluation form that's used for other employees.
He also defended the amount as being in line with other nearby cities and those of similar size, noting that the Covington City Council pays its clerk $53,592 while Slidell pays $62,104. Hammond has a range of $30,000 to $55,000, he said, but both Slidell and Hammond also provide a cellphone and car allowance and pay health benefits.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
The City Council also voted to change its procedure for appointing new members to boards and commissions. Council members Lauré Sica and Mike Pulaski said that they want to use a weighted score card to evaluate potential members. The person with highest score then would be the nominee and face a council vote.
Madden said that while he agreed the process could be improved, he objected to the timing. The City Council was set to vote on a nominee to the Planning and Zoning Commission with four people in the running.
Sica and Pulaski suggested delaying the vote until the next meeting, but Madden said it was unfair to change the process at the last minute. The council heard from all four people seeking the position, some of whom said they would have trouble making another council meeting.
Ultimately, the council voted 3 to 2 to use the score card, with Madden and Ellis casting the dissenting votes and Sica, Pulaski and John Keller voting in favor of the change.
The City Council then allowed the four potential appointees to briefly address the council.
Those in the running are Dennis Thomas, who currently serves on the board, Jeff Lyons, Leonard Rohrbough and Jeffry Lahasky.
During public comments, Ellen O'Connelll addressed the council concerning overgrown vegetation in a drainage ditch in Mariner's Village. She said that trees are growing in the ditch and the grass is over her head — problems she said she's complained about since May.
Villere disagreed that the grass is as tall as O'Connell described.
"We'll take a look at it when cooler weather comes," he said, "We're not going to do it right now."
When asked if the grass would be cut when temperatures dip into the 60s, the mayor replied, "It could be the 40s I don't know ... it's not a council issue."