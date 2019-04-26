The Safe Haven Foundation is new, but it’s already taking on an ambitious project to help add to the resources available at the Safe Haven Campus in Mandeville.
Safe Haven is a one-stop shop for behavioral health services. The foundation was formed to increase awareness and support for the network of programs at Safe Haven, said foundation board member John Bevington.
Each year, it will identify a need, and for its inaugural fundraiser, it will host a picnic in the park.
The Northshore Picnic with a Purpose will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089 in Mandeville. Money raised will support the new Family Promise Day Center to be built at Safe Haven.
Family Promise helps local people overcome homelessness, and the day center will provide support services to clients.
The picnic will have tables and chairs, food, music and family fun for the price of admission: $28.10 for adults, $17.50 ages 6-18 and free for 5 and under.
For kids, there will be inflatables, miniature horses, firetruck tours and armored and amphibious vehicles on display.
The music highlight will be the popular band Four Unplugged, which plays from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. who The Prescriptions, a band made up of St. Tammany physicians, will perform earlier at the picnic.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Bevington said the food will include shrimp, catfish and crawfish jambalaya. Beer and wine will be sold.
Ten-dollar raffle tickets will offer a chance to win one of six premium prizes: a golf cart, dirt bike, Big Green Egg, a two-night staycation and Saints and LSU tickets for four.
People attending should come in the main entrance of Fontainebleau State Park and follow the signs straight back toward Lake Pontchartrain to the Beach Pavilion. There will be parking for 400 vehicles on asphalt and more for overflow on the grounds.
Advance tickets are available online and through the more than 25 host church congregations that make up Family Promise of St. Tammany. The nonprofit has helped 58 families overcome homelessness, said Family Promise Director Dave Horchar.
While the church congregations host the families at night, the Day Center is where they do laundry, prepare meals, help their children with school and transportation, and where the families receive social services and assistance to get back on their feet.
Family Promise has operated a small Day Center in a 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom home in Slidell since 2015.
The new 3,000-square-foot center to be built at the Safe Haven Campus will bring support for homeless families to the center of the parish, Horchar said. It may also allow Family Promise to expand to having an east and west St. Tammany rotation of churches that will keep the families it serves closer to where they call home, and the children in the schools they already attend.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Day Center is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Safe Haven, 23515 U.S. 190 in Mandeville, adjacent to NAMI St. Tammany. Heather Levin, a the Family Promise graduate, will be a special guest speaker.
Other health entities at the Safe Haven Campus include programs for suicide prevention, behavioral health, addiction resources and help for veterans and their families.
Coming next to the 200-acre site of the former Southeast Louisiana Hospital is a new Crisis Receiving Center. The center will serve as the entry point for people in a behavioral health crisis. Plans are to renovate a more than 12,000-square-foot building for the intake facility.
For information visit www.safehavenstp.org.