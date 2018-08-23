More than 1,000 people came out to the Northshore Harbor Center for its recent annual Family Fun Day, and to set the mood, greet them on arrival was the Chick-fil-A Dancing Cows.
Activities ranged from face painting and access to hair stylists to inflatables and virtual video games, all within the central ballroom of the center.
And in many cases, education shared space with entertainment. Of note was the Stennis Space Center’s booth, offering a chance to taste "cosmic" ice cream and pose as astronauts with photo props.
Harbor Center General Manager Kathy Lowrey said the event also aims to share information on educational and entertainment resources available in the Slidell area.
Families could find out about gymnastics and theater opportunities, as well as martial arts and Scouting.
Red Bean Revelry
Twenty-two teams, each with its own special recipe, competed recently in the ninth annual West St. Tammany Red Beans ‘n Rice Cook-off, benefiting the United Way of Southeast Louisiana.
Held at St. Scholastica Academy in Covington, booths were set up in the center and along the perimeter of the gymnasium, forming a wide walkway for perusing and tasting the creamy creations.
Volunteers for each crew served up samples, including many dessert and cornbread options to complement the fare.
Guests were encouraged to taste each sampling and leave their "voting beans" in a cup at each team’s tent.
The Best Decorated Booth honors went to LOOP LLC, Citizens Bank and Trust and Floor Covering International.
Dessert accolades went to Fire District No. 6, ES&H and Fire District No. 9.
The Community Spirit Award was presented to LOOP LLC, and the Battle of the Badge honor went to the Mandeville Police Department.
The judges’ overall choice for Best Beans went to St Tammany Fire District No. 12, followed by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust and ES&H.