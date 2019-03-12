A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in the Alton community in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday morning.
An electrical issue at the well site there caused a brief drop in pressure throughout the water system. Tammany Utilities has issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution, and it will remain in effect until rescinded by the utility company.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
Affected customers will be advised when it is rescinded by hand-delivered notices, signs throughout the area and notices on the St. Tammany Parish Government website and social media sites.
For more information, call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.