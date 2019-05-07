25 years
La. Highway 21 between Covington and Madisonville became the most tightly regulated corridor in St. Tammany Parish last month when the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury passed several new land use restrictions with only one landowner objecting. Director of Development Gibb Farrish said the regulations were the “most stringent yet” with particular restrictions on setbacks, parking and signage. “We don’t want another Metairie,” said Police Jury President Terry Hand, although one property owner, George Ulmo, urged the parish officials to be careful in imposing the new rules. He appeared before the police jury earlier this year to complain how the landscaping ordinance and setback rules would adversely affect his triangular-shape piece of property at the intersection of La. Hwy 1077 and La 21.
Ulmo was concerned that the new “planned corridor” rules would play into the hands of big corporations, who could afford to set aside most of their highway frontage for planning.
“Don’t push the little guys out of business,” he pleaded, saying that the parish was putting a lot of mom and pop operations out of business with all its new restrictions. “I see the handwriting on the wall.” Ulmo said.
50 years
The Covington city council, at a meeting Tuesday, approved the purchase of a tranquilizer gun for use in capturing stray dogs and other animals. It was said there are too many strays in Covington for one man with a net to cope with. Two policemen will be specially trained in use of the gun, it was said. The tranquilizer unit temporarily immobilizes the animals, and the effect is immediate. Police would work with Arthur White, dogcatcher, in picking up animals.
75 years
With our boys in the service, the Farmer will be glad to reproduce in their columns any news about the men in service, if those most interested will be thoughtful enough of their boys to send in the information. Make it short and to the point. We quote the following from a letter of Sgt. William L. McClung, Jr. “Somewhere in Iceland,” son of Dr. and Mrs. Walter D. Simmons. "The American Red Cross has done wonders up here. They have lots of amusements and facilities for us here and I go there just about every night. One of the Red Cross girls is from Ruston, La., and we have quite a time talking about Shreveport and vicinity. Most of the Red Cross girls are from Alabama, Georgia and the South in general. They’re swell people and most helpful.” The following is an excerpt from a letter written to Mrs. Charles Koeep, of Madisonville, by her son T/4 Charles A. Koeep, who recently embarked for “Somewhere in the Pacific.” “By the way, Mom, the Red Cross treated us swell before we left, giving us writing paper, envelopes, cards, candy, sewing kit, razor blades and soap. Mom, all of this was in the same type of Kit Bags you were making when I was at home, except, made by the Lyons, Ga., Chapter. They also gave us magazines, books, and all the cigarettes we needed.”
100 years
St. Tammany parish has again discharged her obligation to the Nation and our fighting boys by taking her full allotment of Victory Loan Bonds. The Allotment for the parish was $235,732.00. The amount taken was $236,050,
125 years
On Sunday, May 5, members of the Methodist Church in Madisonville were called to religious service by the pleasant tones of their new bell, as it rang out joyously from the belfry of the church it adorns. Much credit for the purchase of the bell is due to the efforts of the lady members of the church.