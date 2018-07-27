July 16
Joseph Wolff: 18, 22011 7th St., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Vonda Berryman: 53, 39481 Spruce St., Pearl River, DWI first offense, failure to yield when turning left.
Reginald Griffin: 18, 1306 McMoore Road, Hammond, housed for court.
Jamyes Davis: 19, 2004 Spanish Oaks Drive, Harvey, housed for court.
Ricardo Mcdonald: 44, 715 South Haugh, Picayune, Mississippi, negligent homicide, first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Geremie Middleton: 38, 805 Manning Drive, Franklinton, possession schedule II, contempt of court.
Jamal Cox: 22, 1120 Piety St., New Orleans, aggravated battery.
Brandon Hicks: 33, 1402 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, probation violation, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Jefferey White: 26, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Nicholas Mendoza: 20, 1071 Peninsula Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Tereasa Simcox: 33, 10 Deforest Drive, Madisonville, probation violation.
Terry Jefferson: 40, 622 Montgomery St., Bogalusa, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
David Colley: 35, 117 Bon Temps Roule, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Michael White: 26, 120 Emerald Pines Court, Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
July 17
Anthony Foster: 31, 61456 Elizabeth St., Lacombe, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Tardiff: 47, 41 Cypress Meadow, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Hosea Mcghee: 50, 1789 Harmon Johnson Road, Monroe, molestation of a juvenile, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes.
Georgia Dial: 28, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Cory Mitchell: 46, 1210 Kings Row, Slidell, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Lauren Elliot: 30, 81090 Daisy Drive, Bush, drug court sanction.
Jules Centanni: 32, 30530 Hubert Jenkins Road, Bogalusa, DWI second offense.
Rugama Talavera: 45, 5709 Rosalie St., Metairie, housed for immigration, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Randall Cabral: 47, 100 Indian Trace, Madisonville, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Tamica Frick: 41, 629 Kleber St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear, simple battery, simple criminal damage to less than $1000.
Anthony Boxwell: 30, 22994 La. 40, Bush, housed for court.
Johnathan Laborde: 39, 112 Twin Cedar Ave., Long Beach, Mississippi, probation violation.
Lorne Brantley: 37, 2744 Harris St., Slidell, possession of schedule I, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Christopher Gault: 24, 57 Blake Byrd Road, Carriere, Miss., battery of a dating partner-strangulation.
Ronald Johnson: 31, 1856 North Gayoso St., New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, hit and run, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Erica Guillet: 27, Slidell, aggravated assault, armed robbery, second degree battery, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Reginald Sampson: 34, 156 Southpark Drive, Slidell, failure to honor stop/yield, expired license plate, driving under suspension, criminal sanctions for operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, possession of schedule II, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Shane Bossier: 37, 36039 Prentiss Talley Road, Pearl River, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, expired license plate, driving under suspension, and switched plates.
Curt Zeller: 35, 3120 La. 59, Mandeville, contempt of court, and resisting an officer.
Chamyneka Parker: 32, 26045 Jackson St., Lacombe, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Derrick Hall: 40, 1441 Turner Road, Madison, Georgia, contempt of court.
Joshua Broussard: 34, 1933 Orleans St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Adam Delaune: 29, 119 Matthews Drive, Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft (felony), simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Tracy Silvan: 38, 958 Florida St., Covington, two counts of bank fraud.
Bobbie Landry: 35, 802 Washington St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Christina Guerra: 41, 73058 Iron St., Covington, contempt of court, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Secret Quave: 31, 29216 Linda’s Haven Road, Springfield, fugitive.
Mason Williams: 24, 551 Forest Loop, Mandeville, four counts of distribute or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Thomas Arnold: 44, 2684 Bluff Court, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Melissa Wilson: 35, 1931 Orleans St., Mandeville, parole violation, violation of protection order.
Justin Graham: 31, 111 Keith Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Joseph Silvestri: 41, 201 Rosebud St., Metairie, fugitive.
July 18
David Crawley: 31, 35405 Bookout Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, probation violation.
Leslie Toole: 55, 102 Evelyn St., Vicksburg, Mississippi, issuing worthless checks.
Lisa Rider: 46, 75507 Sharp Road, Folsom, theft under $1,000.
Jeremy Mcgee: 46, 645 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Zachary Bland: 22, 406 Anthony Ave., Abita Springs, two counts of surrender of defendat/bondsman off bond.
Chanelle Paige: 31, 705 Magnolia St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jason Marshall: 38, 22500 Ann Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery second offense, contempt of court.
Anthony Gillin: 33, 7801 Zimple St., New Orleans, riot, riot/punishment where as a result of any willful violation, illegal use of weapons, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Kathy Gillin: 39, 810 West 10th Ave., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, riot, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace, aggravated battery.
George Davis: 35, 69247 Nowell St., Mandeville, housed for court.
Kristopher Wild: 22, 1748 Post Drive, Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Cydney Timken: 20, 200 Napoleon Ave., Slidell, parole violation, battery of a police officer.
Jason Manko: 38, 64 Oak Point Road, Picayune, Mississippi, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Anthony Melerine: 25, 814 Rue Rochelle, Slidell, parole violation.
Melissa Reames: 32, 5030 Lower Bay Road, Bay St, Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Jason Dorazio: 31, 22212 12th St., Abita Springs, obtain CDS by fraud, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Falon Cittadino: 18, 35343 Rose St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Michael Hyde: 40, 73302 Bud Howell Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Ramona Castille: 38, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Lejuene Harris: 45, 7057 West Tamaron, New Orleans, housed for court.
July 19
Herbert Williams: 30, 637 Village Lane, Mandeville, contempt of court, theft (misdemeanor).
Justin Addison: 29, 40373 C.C. Road, Ponchatoula, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Demetrius Weber: 26, 1513 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Michael Kennedy: 38, 98 Condor Court, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Olivia Leblanc: 20, 31241 U.S. 190, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
John Tyler: 29, 1761 Nellie Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Tonia Kirk: 47, 10950 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, DWI first offense, careless operation, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jeffery Jansen: 25, 70280 10th St., Covington, distribute or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, two counts of possession of schedule I, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, improper lane use.
Krystal Lirette: 31, 21 Wisteria Drive, Marrero, DWI first offense, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, switched plates, failure to register vehicle, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I.
Duane Parker: 56, 33229 Jolly Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Ryan Conerly: 31, 288 Monestere Lane, Hammond, housed for court.
Corey Clement: 38, 70220 9th St., Covington, two counts of pornography involving juveniles, fugitive.
Elissa Smith: 35, 36271 Edwards St., Slidell, three counts of simple burglary, theft (misdemeanor).
Ronald Rollins: 54, 30270 Marcus Road, Sun, pornography involving juveniles, theft (misdemeanor).
Jeffery Ricks: 36, 2646 Rue Weller, Mandeville, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Sommerrie Matthews: 32, 132 Portmouth Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Israel Hammond: 46, 59802 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Covington, resisting an officer.
Ronald Kennedy: 20, 228 Hollow Rock Court, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Layla Bruno: 17, 70369 11th St., Covington, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of contributing to the delinquency, bank fraud.
Tamara Boykin: 34, 65375 La. 41, Pearl River, two counts of possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation.
July 20
Lisa Latino: 50, 69323 La. Industries Pit Road, Pearl River, two counts of possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Braud: 39, 204 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Hubbard Terry: 39, 810 Lobelia Alley, Covington, drug court sanction.
Doyle Glaze: 41, 34335 Tot Polk Road, Pearl River, monetary instrument abuse, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Zachary Guidry: 29, 17 Keane Drive, Chalmette, attempted.
Precious Thompson: 28, 1758 Sullivan Road, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things.
Robert Miller: 63, 37272 Ben Thomas Road, Slidell, improper lane use, possession of Schedule II.
Johnny Boyles: 59, 604 Yvonne Ave., Abita Springs, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Shemar Freeman: 21, 4447 Oak Shadows Drive, Houston, Texas, hit-and-run, following too close.
Rudy James: 42, 45179 Shadow Creek Road, Hammond, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, careless operation.
Morgan Howell: 31, 4800 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense.
Darron Lawrence: 25, 123 Anna Street, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beau Russell: 38, 825 Armand St., Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
Paul Boihem: 66, 1402 Shakespeare Court, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon.
Kevin Carter: 34, 1924 Welcome Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Chad Moore: 32, 61266 Richard Ave., Slidell, housed for court.
Candice Bowie: 30, 500 St. Michael Court, Terrytown, drug court sanction.
Tiffany Lemus: 34, 360 Ridgewood Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Tyler Bonura: 26, 142 Hano Road, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Kenneth Gillaspy: 27, 401 Olive Drive, drug court sanction.
Luke Doran: 61, 629 Session Lane, Kenner, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Beau Roberson: 36, 706 Lake Des Allemands Court, Slidell, housed for court.
Reuel Dorrough: 38, 217 Vine St., Slidell, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, theft of motor vehicle.
Antwinette Ducre: 32, 301 Tulip Drive, Slidell contempt of court.
Marco Sosa: 39, no address, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jenny Hayes: 48, 175 Lazy Oak Lane, Picayune, Mississippi, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
July 21
Brian Harris: 52, DWI first offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Steven Brown: 29, Jenkins Cemetery Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Randall Waterlander: 61, 250 Mako Nako Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
James Martin: 48, 21243 Fern St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of Schedule II, open container in motor vehicle.
Carol Brumfield: 52, 21217 Gardenia St., Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
Ryan Townsend: 26, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Bernard Soto-Jimenez: 25, 148 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Ian Young: 22, 100 Fordoche Place, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Elizabeth Ballard: 19, 316 A Moody St., Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Laciura: 25, 17485 Kristen Lane, Hammond, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Justin Cloud: 23, 556381 Howze Beach Blvd., Slidell, violations of standards for cracked or damaged windshield, dealer inventory plates, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Thaddeus Bickham: 21, 45239 Jamieson Creek, Franklinton, two counts of contempt of court.
Devonta Pigott: 2, 31244 Katherine Pigott Road, Franklinton, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jared Roma: 29, 3030 La. 59, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Brian Canavier: 28, 1628 Killdeer St., New Orleans, DWI third offense, careless operation, possession of Schedule IV, obstruction of justice.
Keith Sandifer: 29, 21154 F Dutruch Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Tiffany Dugas: 30, 113 East Briar Court, Mandeville, unauthorized use of movable, two counts of contempt of court.
Tony Brown: 29, 112 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Dana Smith: 34, Javery Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
July 22
Nicole Trahant: 42, 29277 Cyprian Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Kathy Menzato: 48, 64 Charles Byrd Road, Poplarville, Mississippi, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving across median.
Joshua Blackwell: 36, 101 St Ann Drive, Mandeville, DWI second-degree offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Twelve (12) people were housed for immigration the week of July 16.