The winter exam season can be the most stressful time of year for a high school student.
The fall semester is hectic, with football games, dances and other activities, and sometimes it's way too easy to fall behind in class work. So once Dec. 1 rolls around, stress and anxiety tend to hit an all-time high, and things can seem to snowball.
To help parents better understand what to watch out for during this time of year, Pope John Paul II counselor Kaitlin Short shared some dos and don'ts regarding exams in particular and periods of stress in general.
“Ensure your student is taking care of the whole student," Short said.
This includes both mental and physical health, which can be tossed aside in order to meet deadlines.
Sleep is one of the most common things that's ignored in stressful situations, and Short warns parents to watch their student’s energy-drink consumption. It is not a substitute for sleep, and energy drinks can be dehydrating, which can do even more damage to the student’s mindfulness and academic abilities.
As the weather gets colder, regular sleep and healthy nutrition are especially important in preventing illnesses. It is not uncommon to see students neglecting these things as stress piles up, which is why many students end up with colds and similar issues during exam season.
Short said it also is important to help instill healthy habits by reminding students to take breaks while studying, as it has been scientifically proven that taking breaks improves productivity.
Short also stresses that parents should “be encouraging, but also mindful of a student’s feelings.” It's not uncommon for students to be more irritable than usual during exams because of stress.
Most students are capable of doing what they need to get done, but sometimes taking care of themselves is not considered a priority. A gentle reminder about these simple self-care tips can go a long toward making exam season easier on everyone involved.