Covington residents who live on one of the three rivers that flow through town are accustomed to the threat of floodwaters from time to time.
But at Tuesday’s city council meeting, several downtown Covington residents spoke about their own recent battles with high water during heavy rain events. The speakers were supported by several dozen other downtown residents who share the concerns and agree the city must address streets that are holding water in the city’s historic commercial district.
“(High water downtown) is no longer an unusual event,” Peggy DesJardins told the council and city administration.
She said the bottom floor of her N. Columbia St. home has had an inch of water in it during several recent rainstorms and that water on the street outside reaches “mid-calf."
"And I’m a tall woman,” DesJardins added.
Craig Schexnayder, who is remodeling a home in the 400 block of E. Lockwood St., said the last time it rained, 10 inches of water collected underneath his house. He said a culvert in his yard is freely draining water from surrounding property, and that he hesitates to put any fill in the yard or to do any landscaping for fear that impeding flow to the culvert could have an adverse effect on his neighbors.
“I am so worried,” he said. “I have to respect all these people. (The water drains fast) and within an hour and half, it’s gone. But I tell you, it’s a tidal wave when it rolls through there. There’s no drain on it, there’s no catch basin on it. It’s open from when they (redid) the road through the ox lot.”
Mayor Mike Cooper said water definitely has been a problem downtown after significant rains, saying Columbia, Kirkland and Lockwood streets, as well as parts of Florida St., have been “going under water.” Cooper said his administration has made drainage a priority in each of his eight years as mayor, however, recent efforts have been concentrated along the Blue Swamp Creek, Mile Branch, Patricia Drive Ditch and Simpson Creek as those waterways spilled their banks in the March 2016 flood that sent water into more than 300 different houses and businesses in Covington.
“We have projects underway and money dedicated to all those (waterways) for engineering, de-snagging; all in different stages,” Cooper told the audience. “With regard to our downtown, yes, this is a priority too.”
Most of downtown Covington is drained through subsurface methods or along curbs that flow from the center of town toward the Bogue Falaya River. Cooper said the city’s public works department has taken steps to find broken culverts and pipes that might be contributing to the problem. The city also surveyed its sewers downtown recently in an effort to find spots that need repair.
Cooper said City Engineer Daniel Hill informed him that different drainage projects through the years likely have resulted in various sizes and grades of pipes, which could result in less than optimal flow.
“It’s likely time to do an overall assessment of what we have in the ground and what we can do to improve it,” the mayor said.
District E Councilman Rick Smith cited a memo from Hill that said a drainage project downtown could cost anywhere from “$100,000 to in excess of $2 million.” Cooper suggested that the work could be done in phases, but District B Councilman Jerry Coner said he’d rather address the problem (and the cost) in full and at once.
Councilman at Large Sam O’Keefe agreed.
“I think the council is ready to do whatever is necessary as far as appropriating funds,” O’Keefe told Cooper. “All you have to do is get something before us and we’ll take the necessary action…The downtown area is vital. It’s as vital as people’s homes along Mile Branch and other areas that flooded.”
Cooper said he prioritizing drainage projects downtown was a logical next step and that his administration will present a plan to the council soon.
In other business on Tuesday, the council voted to remove the position of fire chief from the classified municipal civil service system and have the chief serve at the will of the mayor.
The move was supported by both Cooper and Covington Fire Chief Gary Blocker, and it follows a similar action made to the police chief’s position in 2014. Though the move will not be applicable to Blocker, the resolution removes contradictions in state and civil service law, as well as the Covington Home Rule Charter. State Rep. Mark Wright, a former Covington councilman, is expected to introduce legislation during the 2019 session that would make the fire chief's position unclassified.
The council also heard from Gus Bordelon, CEO of Coastal Environmental Services, who said his company will be forced to pass along increases in recycling costs to consumers. He said recent trade difficulties between the U.S. and China have sparked a sharp increase in recycling costs as China was the leader consumer of American recycled materials.
Cooper said the recycling fee in Covington will now be $17.11 per month, which is not much higher than the $16.73 per month charged in 2011 when he took office.
Bordelon said if the trade war between the two countries deescalates and recycling costs drop, his company would reduce the rate charged to local customers.