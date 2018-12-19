Keith Bickham, a 33-year-old inmate in a Livingston Parish work-release facility, was arrested after he forced his way into the house where his estranged wife and child were staying in Lacombe, according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office news release.
Bickham allegedly took a truck from his employer in Livingston Parish and drove to Lacombe. St. Tammany deputies were called to the East Elm Street area in Lacombe on Tuesday after Bickham arrived at the house and pushed the woman to the floor, the Sheriff's Office said.
He then followed her to her place of employment before fleeing.
Bickham was taken into custody when he returned to Livingston Parish with the help of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
He is now at the Livingston Parish Detention Center but will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on arrest warrants issued through 22nd Judicial District Court for felony home invasion and felony domestic violence battery with child endangerment, authorities said.
Bickham had been in a work-release program operated by Lock5 LLC.
St. Tammany Parish no longer has a transitional work-release program, which is designed to give inmates nearing the end of their sentences the ability to work at a job in the community and keep some of their wages, with the majority of their earnings going to the work-release facility where they spend nights and off time.
The Slidell work-release facility, which Sheriff Randy Smith closed down last year, is at the center of a federal investigation into an alleged kickback scheme involving Smith's predecessor, Jack Strain. Another private work-release that operated during Strain's tenure was closed in March 2014 after a number of escapes by inmates.