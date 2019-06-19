Northshore first-year head coach Josh Buelle has yet to call a play in a game that counts in the Panthers' win-loss column, but he's already made one of the most-important decisions of the season.
Buelle recently announced that Corey Bordelon will be Northshore's offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.
“One of the biggest reasons I hired Corey is the familiarity with him,” Buelle said. “We worked together for five years when I was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Mandeville. Corey is someone I can trust, which is big to me. He is very thorough and great with the kids. He has a great offensive mind.”
Having spent last season as an assistant coach at Holy Cross, in addition to his time at Mandeville, Bordelon has been a head coach at two different stops (Hannan in 2006 and De La Salle from 2009-2011).
He takes over a Northshore offense that averaged only 11.8 points per game last season and only broke the 20-point mark once (a 21-7 victory over Ponchatoula in Week 9.)
“Corey is very good in the run game and is going to do some things that people haven’t seen before,” Buelle said. “It is going to look like a completely different offense. He is a very prepared and organized person, and I’m sure he will have our kids prepared and ready to go every week. We will compete well.
“As a head coach I have learned you have to let your coaches coach. That goes back to why I hired Corey in the first place. I trust him. He and I talk every day and I’m quite familiar with what we are trying to do as a program offensively, but at the same time I don’t want to micromanage him.”
In addition to calling the plays, Bordelon also will coach the Panthers' offensive line.
“I don’t care what kind of offense you are; you are going to have to be able to run the football,” Buelle said. “(With Corey) being in charge of the offense line, we hope to be able to establish that identity. We have to block people if we are going to be able to pass the ball as well. Corey being there (with the offensive line) is huge for us in what we are trying to do in all aspects of our offense.”
In other parish football coaching news, former Northshore coach Mike Bourg has joined the Pearl River staff as an an assistant coach. Also, former De La Salle baseball coach Rowland Skinner has joined the Fontainebleau High volleyball and baseball coaching staff.