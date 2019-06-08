One thing the directors of Cutting Edge Theater’s upcoming production of "Frozen Jr." didn’t have to worry about: the cast members having to learn most of the songs from scratch.
The soundtrack from the 2013 Disney mega-hit is seemingly embedded into the memory of youngsters, especially “Let it Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman.” So it went without saying that the nearly 50 of them who showed up for auditions were very well-prepared.
“They love the story, they love the music and they love the characters,” said Becky Daigrepont, who is directing the show along with Cutting Edge owner Brian Fontenot.
“Frozen is what 'Beauty & the Beast' was 20 years ago. Even the songs that were unfamiliar to the kids were easy to teach.”
The cast includes Victoria Hickman, who won the lead role of Elsa after graduating from Salmen High.
“I’ve been a big fan of 'Frozen' since it came out,” came out," said Hickman, the oldest cast member. “It was the first Disney movie when the girl didn’t have to be rescued by a man.
“And then I have a belting voice. So I’m able to just let my 12-year-old self go.”
"Frozen Jr.," which opens its eight-show run on June 20, is a youth version of the 2018 Broadway adaptation of the movie, following the familiar plot of sisters Elsa and Anna coming together to save their kingdom from becoming permanently snow-bound.
Five new songs were added, accompanied by much of the dialogue and seven songs from the movie, for the stage production.
That’s a lot of music to cram into a show meant to run for only an hour. The junior version was authorized for local productions earlier this year.
But Fontenot has enhanced the show with more scenes to extend the running time to 90 minutes.
He’s also staging it with all of the bells and whistles he puts into his regular productions, including a life-sized Olaf the magical snowman, realistic-looking reindeer and even snow falling on the audience.
The cast, ranging in age from 5 to 18 (Hickman) has been rehearsing for three months, going to a four-nights-a-week schedule since the end of the school year.
“This is not a summer camp production that you put on in two weeks,” Fontenot said. “You couldn’t do this justice.
“We’re not just putting on this show for the grandparents. People are paying their money to see it, and so we feel the obligation to make it professional in every way.”
Patrons are responding to Fontenot’s approach.
Opening night is already sold out, and there will be eight shows instead of the usual six, with the possibility of more being added.
The number of participants in Fontenot’s summer program — everyone gets a part — is the highest in some time, although some of the campers have been coming for several years.
That includes Anthony Pegues, now 15, who has been doing Cutting Edge summer shows since 2013. Anthony, a rising sophomore at Northshore High, is playing Olaf in "Frozen Jr."
“Every year there’s something new to learn,” Anthony said. “But you also see familiar faces that you’ve worked with before and have looked forward to doing it again.”
Fontenot said he originally planned to cast a girl as Olaf, but Anthony said he came in determined to win the role.
“Olaf is a lot like me,” Anthony said. “He’s mostly happy and joyous, but he’s also wise and seems to know a lot about love.
“I know a lot of people think of 'Frozen' as a girls' show. But it’s one guys can enjoy, too.”
Along with taking a major role, Anthony works with the younger cast members, going over lines and lyrics with them during breaks and offering acting tips such as never turning your back to the audience.
“I see in them myself when I started coming here,” he said. “The high school kids sort of adopted me, and I want to do the same for the ones coming along now.”
Hickman, a newcomer to Cutting Edge, was a surprise choice for Elsa — even to herself.
She had been the lead in productions at Salmen including "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Beauty and the Beast" and is headed to Northwestern State as a theater major.
“I was always doing cheerleading or something else in the summer,” Hickman said, rather than theater. “But I figured being in 'Frozen' would be a good bridge between high school and college.
“It’s fun because you don’t have to go ask the principal to for permission to do things. I didn’t expect to get Elsa, though.”
Along with Hickman and Anthony Pegues, the other lead roles are played by Burgen Luther (Anna) and Aubrey Williams (Sven).
But during the production numbers, the stage is full of youngsters, many of whom, Fontenot foresees taking major roles in future summer shows and then moving on to adult productions.
“The most rewarding part of doing this is seeing the kids grow, from the time we start and even more from year-to-year,” he said. “Seeing these kids perform on stage and doing other things really makes them feel good about themselves.
“By the time it’s over, we hope everybody feels like they’ve gotten their money’s worth.”