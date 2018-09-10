Benilde Hall, an outdated, three-story building on the St. Paul's School campus, served as dormitories, classrooms and a library in its day, is being renovated.
Built in the 1960s, the building is dedicated to St. Benilde — an extraordinary Christian Brother who is prayed to every day at St. Paul’s.
The renovation has proved a significant change to campus life. Fences were put up to protect students from the unsafe construction area, which blocked one of the main sidewalks on campus. Also, for the last six weeks of the 2017-2018 school year, all classes typically held in Benilde Hall had to be relocated to other buildings on campus.
Although the plan was for renovations to be complete by the start of the 2018-2019 school year, some work was postponed. The second- and third-floor classrooms were ready for the first day of school on Aug. 9, but the first floor had more complex changes to undergo.
Many school groups, including clubs, sports and other organizations, have helped by moving desks, books and other supplies in and out of Benilde Hall as changes on the first floor continue.
There were also additions to the outside of the building: An elevator shaft was constructed and a second stairwell was added to the opposite side of the building. The facade has been completely redone, with walls knocked down, a patio added, and a covered breezeway now surrounds the entire building in case of inclement weather.
Before the renovations, the religion classrooms were on the first floor, the library, computer lab, an English classroom and the Core Pack classroom were on the second floor, and the Spanish classrooms were on the third floor.
Now, however, the religion classrooms have been moved to the third floor, the Spanish classrooms to the second floor, and the bottom floor will contain the campus minister’s office, the Mothers’ Club Bookstore, and the media production classes, such as The Paper Wolf, The Guerrilla Wolves, and the school yearbook.
In addition, the first floor will house a coffee station as well as an open seating area with hookups for cellphones, tablets and laptops.
With the renovation of this facility, new configurations will allow for several additional classroom spaces around campus. The Core Pack group, for instance, was moved to a large, empty classroom in Lasalle Hall.
The overall appearance of Benilde Hall has improved dramatically. Where just months ago, there were stains along the side of the building, the brickwork now has been restored and the exterior looks modern and appealing.
Modern restrooms also have been constructed adjacent to the elevator in the new addition to the building. The sleek new restrooms are greatly improved from the old ones, which were antiquated and in need of modifications.
Overall, the improvements made to Benilde Hall have revived the 107-year-old campus, and helped usher in a new era at St. Paul’s.