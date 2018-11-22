THEATER
"THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The residents of Armadillo Flats are back. $25. slidelllittletheatre.org.
MUSIC
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
INVISIBLE COWBOY: 9:30 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: Noon Saturday. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. A Holiday in the Vines special. Donations for Covington Food Bank accepted. pontchartrainvineyards.com.
SUPERCHARGER: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985-626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
GROOVY 7: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
ART
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, through Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center. Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or christwoodrc.com
CALL FOR ARTISTS
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Registration open for the St. Tammany Holiday Festival of the Arts, Dec. 2 in downtown Covington.northshorecec.org./registration.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
KID STUFF
MICKEY MOUSE GOES CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190 Mandeville. Mickey and Minnie take his nephews to a department store. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MOONLIGHT HIKE AND MARSHMALLOW MELT: 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Bring a flashlight and explore the trails at night. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
DOG WAG AND WALK: 8 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Take a guided tour with four-legged friend. Free for members. $5 for non-members. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
UNICORN AND MERMAID ORNAMENTS: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
TOY SOLDIER CLAY POTS: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
EXPLORING SEARCH ENGINES: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 Highway La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.