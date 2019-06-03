The St. Tammany Parish Library and the St. Tammany Genealogical Society have partnered to present “Facts Versus Folklore: Using Record Research to Evaluate Family Stories” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
Sheila Delacroix will show participants how to properly conduct research to affirm or refute family stories that have been passed down utilizing such tools as vital records, sacramental certificates, Census records and notary public records.
The Genealogical Society will host a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m., and the presentation will begin at 10 a.m.
For information, call (985) 626-9779.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events June 5-12
MAD SCIENCE: Families can enjoy an out-of-this-world science show at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
FAMILY MUSIC: Musician Rick Kelley will perform interactive, original songs and dance-a-longs at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985)781-0099, the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT: Teens can listen to the sounds of the Louisiana bayou at night with Ranger Becky at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285.
TWEEN COOKING WORKSHOP: Tweens ages 10-14 will cook moon pies and cassoulet with the chefs from Culinary Kids at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
BOARD GAME NIGHT: Adults can play board games like Fluxx, Pandemic and Dominion at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN COOKING WORKSHOP: Teens ages 12-18 will cook moon pies and cassoulet with Culinary Kids at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
FAMILY BUBBLE PARTY: Families can enjoy a bubble-making party with provided supplies at 4 p.m. Monday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
MADISONVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes” by Brad Ricca at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
'STORIES IN THE STARS': The Hampstead Stage Company will present “Stories in the Stars” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St.; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285, the Lee Road Branch at (985) 893-6284 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
STORIES IN MOTION: The audience will perform the play “Beauty and the Beast” under the direction of Frank Levy at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
BRUCE DAIGREPONT CONCERT: Bruce Daigrepont and his family will perform Cajun music at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PAGE TURNERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabelle Wilkerson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
TEEN ART WORKSHOP: The artist-in-residence will help teens create a clay tile in the spirit of Piet Mondrian at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.