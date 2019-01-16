NTCC REGISTRATION: Spring registration is open at Northshore Technical Community College, which offers academic, technical and career programs. Classes will be offered at campuses in Lacombe, Hammond, Bogalusa and Greensburg, as well as the Connect to Success program at Southeastern Louisiana University. Day, evening, weekend and online courses are available. Classes begin Jan. 23. New students must apply at northshorecollege.edu. For more information, call the Hammond campus at (985) 543-4120, the Lacombe campus at (985) 545-1244, or the Sullivan campus (Bogalusa) at (985) 732-6640, ext. 100.
DEAN'S LIST: Brayden Gabel, of Slidell, has been named to the dean's list at Pennsylvania's Mansfield University for the fall 2018 semester. Full-time students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester for the honor.
NUNEZ HONORS: The dean's list for the fall 2018 semester has been released by Nunez Community College. Full-time students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester for the honor. Local students include:
- CARRIERE, MISSISSIPPI: Chad Taliancich
- COVINGTON: Lauryn Dossett
- FOLSOM: Michael Breazeale
- LACOMBE: Madison Desrochers
- MADISONVILLE: Byron Diaz
- MANDEVILLE: Haley Beaudoin-Koch
- PEARL RIVER: William Crawford, Breana Hyde
- SLIDELL: Tamryn Barletto-Castigliola, Alexa Bavido, Christopher Bui, Trinisia Butler, Matthew Castillo, Madison Chase, Latoria Clay, Jonathan Dedon, Robin Dyer, Zachary Follette, Nadia Habash, Kevin Herbert, Jennifer Marks, Raphael Marks, Austin McKinzie, Michael Mitchell, Daniela Ovalle-Ceballos, Demaris Pierce, Eunice Pierre, Michelle Porche, Michael Prater, Aubrey Romano, Diana Seymore, Renotta Shelby, Kristen Snider, Cobretta Thomas, Joseph Trapp, Alex Vaillancourt, Joshua Vallette, David Waguespack and Lynetrice Williams.