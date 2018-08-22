ST. TAMMANY 4-H'ERS TAKE HONORS: Gianna Gross and Peyton Wooley recently participated in the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Show in Perry, Ga. Wooley placed second and Gross placed seventh in Western riding. Students from 13 states competed in riding, roping, educational contests and judging.
FINANCIAL PLANNING SEMINAR: Learn the basics of financing long-term care, including options such as moving to a retirement center or hiring in-home caregivers. Jason King, a specialist in long-term care planning, will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Registration is encouraged. Register online at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
SLIDELL REPUBLICAN WOMEN: State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell will be guest speaker when the club meets Thursday, Aug. 23, at noon at the Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. $23. RSVP required at bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
CAT ART AND FILM FESTIVAL: A fun adoption event and fundraiser for the nonprofit Art for Cats Sake will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 Jefferson Ave., Covington. Included in the festival are cat videos, local artists, an art gallery, seminars on a variety of topics, games, food and an adoption lounge and cat cafe. Tickets are $15, children under 7 free. For information, call (985) 788-4322 or visit artforcatssake.org.
VAN GEAUX X: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell, will hold a cooking competition at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Free to the public, with tasters voting with dollars for their favorites. Categories include appetizers/soups, sides/salads, meats, seafood, desserts, kids, youth and People's Choice. The special category is nuts. A winner is chosen in each category, and an "Iron Chef" prize will be awarded to the overall top vote-getter. For information, call (985) 641-5829.
RUBY'S KIDS FUNDAISER: An Evening of Dancing, to be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, will benefit the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the Parenting and Wellness Center at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The event will be held at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 501 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Music will be by Gris Gris with Lou Capeci, with Bobby Cure. Food, a silent auction, 50/50 and raffle prizes are in store. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the hospital's foundation, the center and the hotel, or call Shirley Rodriguez Flick at (985) 847-9727, Sal D’Antoni at (504) 782-9949 or Celeste Oelking at (985) 630-4282.
LIBRARY AUCTION: Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. is the deadline for bids on more than 70 previously owned books related to art, artists and art techniques on display at the Slidell Branch Library at 555 Robert Blvd. The books are on display and bids are placed in person. High bidders will be notified. A bid book has descriptions or email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SAINTS PRESENTATION: Mark Romig, "Voice of the Saints" and president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp., discusses the upcoming football season, his father's four-decade-plus involvement with the NFL team and how the city markets itself as a top sports destination at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the St. Tammany Council on Aging Slidell Active Aging Center, 610 Cousin St. For more information, see coastseniors.org or call (985) 641-1852.
EVERYDAY HERO NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Aug. 31 for Keep Louisiana Beautiful to honor groups or individuals who work to keep communities clean, beautiful and litter-free. A banquet in September in Baton Rouge will honor the recipients. Submit online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org. The categories include the Alice Foster Award, Golden Can Award, Most Innovative Program, Youth Award, Outstanding Affiliate, Outstanding Affiliate Director, Corporate Leadership Award and Law Enforcement Recognition Award.
ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Sept. 5 for the Slidell Memorial Hospital/Ochsner-sponsored award. Nominees must live or work in eastern St. Tammany Parish and must: demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide service to improve quality of life; actively assist women; and personify the Athena Leadership Model. Submit by mail to the Athena Selection Committee, c/o Irma Cry, 813 Maine Ave., Slidell, LA 70458; or by email to irmacry@gmail.com. For information, call (985) 649-6284 or (985) 640-0450.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190, will present Scrabble game nights from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 14. The phone number for the library is (985) 882-7858.
DRINKING LIBERALLY: Progressive discussion group gathers on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
CAR SHOW: The Knights of Columbus will host a car show and raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 11324 St. John Church Road, Folsom. Pre-1998 hot rods, classic and foreign cars plus trucks will be on hand, plus food, music and raffles. Rain date will be Sept. 15. Registration is $20 payable at the show or P.O. Box 1523, Folsom, La. 70437. Contact David Cooper (985) 302-6690 or Ken Boroughs (985) 773-0872.