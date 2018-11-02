October 22
Randal Bergeron: 50, 15220 Lisa Drive, Biloxi, Miss., probation violation.
Felisha Farria: 22, 1219 N. Buchanan St., Covington, contempt of court.
Howell Cavalier: 60, 50 Spruce Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Jeffery Brooks: 41, 4705 Baudin St., New Orleans, bank fraud.
Patrick Wright: 46, 3500 Garden Oaks Drive, Gretna, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Charles Savoie: 47, 729 Wieland Drive, Bridge City, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Jessica Harris: 24, 611 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Joseph Smith: 29, 662 Union St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Brandon Jackson: 29, 1304 Jackson Landing Road, Picayune, Mississippi, armed robbery.
Raymond McClain: 49, 44559 Vessier Road, Franklinton, vehicular homicide, contempt of court.
William Cossich: 56, 77510 La. 1081, Covington, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Adrian Mcauley: 23, 2004 Old River Road, Slidell, probation violation.
William Glover: 26, 2004 Old River Road, Slidell, parole violation.
Amanda Neff: 31, 73050 Putt St., Abita Springs, probation violation, drug court sanction.
Scott Cole: 49, 61223 N. Oaklawn Drive, Lacombe, bank fraud.
Paula Maggio: 30, 16338 La. 1064, Tickfaw, contempt of court.
Christopher Manger: 32, 119 Timbers Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Keeley Mayle: 35, 2938 Harris Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000.
Oct. 23
Marquita Atlow: 34, 26237 East Elm St., Lacombe, bank fraud.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Hannah Pilcher: 32, P.O. Box 1135, Covington, drug court sanction.
Perry Segura: 40, 948 Acadian, Baton Rouge, fugitive, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Craig Staples: 38, 37691 Nuevo Street, Slidell, two counts of violation of protection order, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, contempt of court, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Amy Adams: 34, 128 Cassidy Lane, Lockport, fugitive.
Jai Joseph: 47, 8774 Houma Drive, Laplace, contempt of court, fugitive.
Frank Bell: 22, 1825 N. Galvez St., New Orleans, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms, three counts of distributing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal distributing of Schedule II drug, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Charles Walker: 30, 822 East 6th St., Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Oct. 24
Myia Smith: 31, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, four counts of failure to appear.
Marvin Willis: 55, 36462 Sigrid Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Isiah Brown: 28, 1904 Edgemere Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Jordan Bacon: 30, 26418 Barousse Road, Lacombe, parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Edward Claiborne: 36, 269060 E. Beech St., Lacombe, driver must be licensed, license plate must be illuminated, possession of Schedule II, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Barron Crawford: 23, 37540 Browns Village Road, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Andrew Duong: 25, 1202 Breckenridge Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn.
Colin Hoppe: 25, 1208 Glendale Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, possession of Schedule IV.
Christian Adam: 22, 39 Green Hills Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Eugene Meeks: 33, 5539 Ronbar Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, violation of protection order.
Kendra Hubbard: 25, 1906 Lesseps St., New Orleans, simple battery.
Samuel Hart: 29, 38388 North 2nd Ave., Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Justice Kirksey: 17, 303 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of Schedule I, switched plates, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Oct. 25
Joseph Hardy: 32, 2212 West Franz Road, St. Bernard, domestic abuse battery/burning.
Gregory Bird: 30, 251 Atlantic Street, Keypoint, New Jersey, identity theft, fraudulent acquisition of credit card, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification.
Evan Sholar: 18, 320 Mariners Blvd., Mandeville, maximum speed limit, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Ashley Sciortino: 51, 155 Steele Blvd., Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, three counts of possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or greater.
Carlos Owens: 25, 216 Foxcroft St., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Brian Pierson: 31, 73773 Forbes Road, Kentwood, housed for court, contempt of court.
Quenterrias Mcgowan: 26, 31202 Mcgrowan Road, Angie, simple battery, probation violation.
Allen Gilmore: 47, 712 S. Lake Washington Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Donald Rester: 48, 65284 Shinglemill Road, Pearl River, parole violation, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, criminal trespass, contempt of court.
Courtney Matthews: 28, 1027 Ann St., Bogalusa, domestic abuse battery.
Steven Bernard: 36, 15206 Bar Low, Loxley, Alabama, failure or honor written promise to appear.
Charles Johnson: 30, 4112 Hollygrove St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Oct. 26
Blair Englade: 40, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, two counts of DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving left of center, improper lane use.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Lejacque Williams: 36, 439 Penton Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Jason Smith: 32, 36858 West Oberry Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Jody Roberston: 37, 204 Tulip Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Gary Cooper: 39, 4106 Dale St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Breanna Haase: 26, 70052 9th St., Covington, DWI second offense, hit and run, open container in motor vehicle, no insurance, driving under suspension.
Nicole Singletary: 27, 70428 La. 41, Pearl River, housed for court.
George Davis: 35, 69247 Rowell St., Mandeville, housed for court.
Carol McClain: 43, 64371 La. 3081, Lot 9, Pearl River, parole violation.
Dana Accardo: 30, 133 Wisteria Lane, Mandeville, probation violation, drug court sanction.
Dean Stiller: 49, 3684 Riviera Drive, Slidell, exploitation of the infirmed, two counts of contempt of court.
Suzanna Lee: 44, 20 Davis Dosy Road, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Faith Thompson: 49, 25540 West Elm Street, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Natasha Young: 33, 2420 Oriole St., Slidell, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Amiirah Washington: 18, 102 Troy Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaun Brown: 37, 35298 Mockingbird Loop, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Jacob Magliolo: 21, 162 Brig, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nicholas Goforth: 19, 101 St. Ann Drive, Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
Danielle Singleton: 37, 8540 Huntington Park Drive, New Orleans, contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Forrest Burroughs: 53, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Edward Russell: 40, 1720 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Jorge Bolanos-Carreon: 33, 2629 Louisa St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Oct. 27
Eddie Rivers: 42, 37186 Charles Anderson Road, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Donald Aleman: 49, 35095 Aleman Road, Evans Creek, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Logan Imbornone: 22, 4025 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop/yield, failure to register vehicle.
David Vorbeck: 40, 3 Dogwood Lane, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Billy Washington: 38, 1201 N. Filmore St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Phillip Barone: 32, 70226 7th St., Covington, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Demarcus Marigny: 23, 73056 United Church Road, Covington, parole violation.
Jeffery Ohler: 48, Islander Drive, Slidell, theft of goods.
Jason Smith: 33, 425 Tanglwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, two counts of domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Rodney Hamilton: 33, 207 Avery Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver's license, violations of standards for cracked or damaged windshield, failure to use turn signal, contempt of court.
Rachel Hughes: 35, 135 Timbers Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Amber Glover: 32, 6001 E. Clay St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Hall: 31, 125 Beau Chene Drive, Slidell, ignore traffic signal, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Christopher Guerrero: 27, 26165 East Elm St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Stephanie Atkins: 48, 36479 Dalton Craddock Road, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, improper turn, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Thompson: 56, 62139 North 10th Street, Pearl River, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Isabella Flynt: 24, 78141 Koogie Road, Covington, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, fugitive.
Oct. 28
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jason Longman: 33, 1256 Business 190, Covington, drug court sanction.
Christopher Johnson: 39, 405 Ozone Park Drive, Covington, simple battery.
Mario Montes: 26, 8686 Coy Ave., Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle.
James Kinchen: 60, 13154 Old Genessee Road, Tickfaw, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Gregory Bihm: 22, 215 Republic Ave., Lafayette, DWI second offense, improper lane use, switched plates.
Samuel Raney: 45, 66 Corp Road, Selena, Alabama, illegal possession of stolen things.
Jermal Dial: 44, 31455 Clay Ringe, Las Vegas, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Charles Bella: 17, 322 Lamarque St., Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, violation of controlled substances within 2,000 feet of a school, contributing to the delinquency.
Stephanie Moore: 43, 1116 Marche Blvd., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, resisting an officer.
Quincy Laurent: 41, 72483 Rose St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, improper turn, no taillights, no inspection sticker, resisting an officer.
Norman Ducre: 47, 2469 U.S. 190 West, Slidell, interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Michael Ball: 26, 302 Foxcroft St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Brandon Tarver: 20, 17 Pecan Grove Road, Picayune, Mississippi, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
August Voiron: 19, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Twelve people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Oct. 22-28.