In commemoration of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana placed 1,644 flags on gravesites at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.
The volunteers were honored with a 9/11 commemorative lapel pin at the beginning of the event. Then, the volunteers offered silent prayers and grateful thanks, some saluting their fallen counterparts, as they placed American flags upon each gravesite at the cemetery.
This is the fourth year that Volunteers of America has hosted this commemorative event, this year under the direction of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana RSVP coordinator Gwen Byars. Iberia Bank donated the flags.