There is only one St. Tammany Parish team still alive in the 2018 state playoffs and it is the Lakeshore Titans.
Junior Christian Westcott scored three touchdowns and helped pace the Lakeshore defense to one of its best efforts on the season in a 35-21 win over Livonia last week near Mandeville.
“I thought it started with a really good week of practice,” Titans coach Craig Jones said. “We knew how athletic Livonia was and knew how capable they were of making plays. What I loved was that there were several times where they took the momentum, but we were able to get a stop. I was extremely proud of them to be able to accomplish that.
“We had to execute and stay focused for the entire game. We hadn’t played a game like that all year and honestly, we kinda needed it.”
With the victory, the Titans advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Lakeshore will travel to Monroe to take on No. 4 Neville in a rematch of a 2017 state quarterfinal in which the Titans defeated the Tigers 55-24 at their home field near Mandeville.
Lakeshore got off to a hot start, driving 63 yards in nine plays, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown run by Westcott to give the Titans a 7-0 advantage.
Livonia immediately responded with a long touchdown drive of its own; moving 71 yards in eight plays and tying the game on Kerri Wells' 15-yard run and a PAT.
Parker Orvin threw his first touchdown pass late in the first quarter when he connected with Jake Smiroldo for a 10-yard scoring strike. Orvin would connect with Smiroldo again in the second quarter, this time a 53-yard bomb to make it 21-7 Lakeshore.
Late in the second quarter, Livonia picked off Orvin and drove 69 yards in nine plays, making it a 21-14 affair at the half when Wells found Tyler Milstead for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth down.
On the Wildcats' first possession of the second half, Adam Randolph picked off a pass and three plays later Westcott reached the end zone again, this time on an 8-yard run, to make it 28-14.
Livonia would get as close as 28-21, but that would be the last points the Lakeshore defense would allow.
Westcott added a third rushing touchdown to make it a 35-21 game. He finished as the game’s leading rusher with 98 yards on 11 carries and three scores.
“We knew offensively that we were not on our game tonight at times,” Lakeshore defensive lineman Zack Bernard said. “It was on the defense to step up and I thought we played well. We needed a reality check. The defense all season really hasn’t had to do that much, but I thought they really stepped up big tonight. We did what we had to do to win.”
Hannan falls in rematch against De La Salle
Archbishop Hannan had a chance to win the game at the end, but Dawson Millen’s desperation pass in the end zone fell incomplete as time expired as the De La Salle Cavaliers held on for a 17-14 victory over the Hannan Hawks in a Division II quarterfinal at Hannan.
Hannan suffered its first loss of the season and finished 11-1.
De La Salle led 17-7 with 7:48 left in the game and had the ball. The Cavaliers punted and the Hawks took over with 4:35 left. Seven plays and 70 yards later, Millen caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brantley Taylor to cut the deficit to 17-14.
The Hawks tried a pooch kick but De La Salle recovered. Three plays later, the Cavaliers were forced to punt and the Hawks got the ball back on their own 37 with 1:01 remaining. Six plays later, the Hawks had the ball at the Cavaliers 29-yard line with 5.1 seconds left.
Hannan lined up for a 46-yard field goal, but faked it and Millen’s pass fell incomplete.
“I asked Vic (Hannan place kicker Victor Harvey) can he make it from 46,” said Hannan coach Scott Wattigny. “Then I asked him if he would rather us run the fake. He said let’s go with the fake. So that’s what we went with.”
De La Salle took the opening kickoff and marched 64 yards in 14 plays but the drive stalled. Blake Giancone made a 26-yard field goal to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
The score stayed that way until Taylor hit Millen with a 54-yard bomb for a touchdown with 1:45 left in the first half. Harvey added the extra point to give the Hawks a 7-3 lead.
Hannan finished the game with just 37 yards rushing. They had 200 yards passing for 237 total. Taylor completed 16 of 28 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Millen caught five passes for 116 yards and two scores.
“A victory (in this game) would have been unbelievable,” said Wattigny. “But this was a win tonight. I told the team we would face a moment of perseverance. Eight minutes left and down 10 we put ourselves in position to have a chance. I can’t ask for any more out of them.”
East Ascension comes from behind to top Slidell
Slidell held a 17-7 advantage in the fourth quarter, but East Ascension scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and defeated the Tigers 28-25 in Gonzales.
The final quarter started off with Slidell deep in East Ascension territory. On fourth down, Slidell quarterback Jacob Guidry threw a jump ball into the end zone that was intercepted by EA’s Shaivonn Robinson.
The Spartans drove the length of the field before quarterback Jason Wakefield kept the ball on a read option for a 2-yard touchdown with 8:01 left in the game.
On third-and-7 from midfield, Guidry wasn’t able to make something happen once more, and Slidell lined up to punt. The snap went through punter Marcus Candiff’s hands, and Derrick Smith recovered the ball for East Ascension at the Slidell 30.
On the next play, running back Evan Copeland ran up the middle and split the safeties in route to a 30-yard touchdown to put the Spartans up 21-17. Copeland carried the ball 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including EA’s opening score in the first quarter.
The quick score kept hope alive for Slidell, however. The Tigers started on their own 24, and on third-and-4 from midfield, Guidry connected with Brandyn Spann for a 34-yard gain. Then on second-and-9 from the 15, Guidry threw another jump ball to the end zone where it was intercepted again — this time by Jyrin Ester.
Ester saw nothing but green grass in front of him and returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown to cap a 21-0 run by East Ascension.
For Slidell, it’s the end of a 9-3 season.
“We have a great senior group,” Slidell coach Larry Farve said. “They’ve stood for something that no one at Slidell has stood for in many, many years, and I just feel for these seniors.”
Roger Glynn and Brandon Adam contributed to this report