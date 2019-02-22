Fourteen teams from eight Louisiana schools came together at St. Paul’s on Feb. 2 to compete in the Brother Bill Parsons Quiz Bowl Tournament.
Students from Mount Carmel Academy, Lusher Charter School, Catholic High School, Episcopal School of Acadiana, Fountainebleau High School, Haynes Academy, Woodlawn High School and Saint Paul’s played the game, in which two teams compete head-to-head to answer questions from all areas of knowledge, including history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports and more.
Each game has 20 toss-up questions. The first team to hit the buzzer gets to answer. The toss-up questions are worth 10 to 15 points. If a player answers a toss-up question correctly, that team receives three bonus questions, which are 10 points each. One toss-up question could be about an 18th-century French poet, for example, while the next asks about 2004 Super Bowl.
Each team played six matches to determine their seeding for the playoff rounds. These match-ups sometimes pitted teams from the same school against one another, making it even more competitive. They were played throughout the morning and into the afternoon until the playoff bracket had been formed.
It came down to St. Paul’s Team A and Haynes Academy's Team A.
The St. Paul’s team, comprised of Ross Hightower, Stephen Millet, Sam Avenel, Blake Ramsey, Noah Savoie and Gabe Gros, lost in a hard-fought match and was named runner-up in the tournament.
Haynes Academy's Team A took home the trophy. Some individual players also were recognized for answering the most questions correctly: Joey Rosegrant, of Lusher; Amanda Waelde, of Haynes; and Lorraine Steigner, of Mount Carmel Academy.
The tournament is named in honor of Brother Bill Parsons, FSC, a longtime member of the English faculty and department chair. In his many years at St. Paul’s, he was an exemplary Lasallian educator, and the excellence of the quiz bowl team was a matter of pride. He is fondly remembered by his former students and colleagues, and the tournament is a testimony to his spirit.
Kelly Hightower is the moderator for the quiz bowl team. Faculty and friends of the quiz bowl team who helped with the event included Carol Barcelona, Mark Bitterwolf, Lauren Gee, Scott Gros, Karen Hebert, Neal Hightower, Brian Logarbo, Steven Millet, Mimi Monteiro and Tara Palmer