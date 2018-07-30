A lawsuit challenging John Raymond's qualifications to run for the House District 90 seat was filed Friday based on questions about his residency.
Suzanne Parsons Stymiest, a voter who lives in the district, confirmed that she filed the suit Friday, the deadline to challenge qualifications in the Nov. 6 election.
"I've requested that the judge review Mr. Raymond's residency," Parsons said. "I think that there are some serious questions that should be reviewed before people are asked to vote," she said.
She said she is not convinced that Raymond lives in the district.
The House seat is left vacant by the resignation of Greg Cromer, who stepped down after being elected mayor of Slidell.
Four candidates qualified to fill out the remainder of Cromer's term: Republicans Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso and Raymond and Democrat Sean Morrison.
Raymond listed a Slidell P.O. Box on his qualifying form. Raymond currently serves on the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee as its vice chairman.
He could not be immediately reached for comment.
Pearl River Mayor David McQueen's candidacy was also challenged Friday, but the person who filed that suit asked that it be dismissed Monday morning. The suit said that while David McQueen and Carl McQueen had applied for annexation of their land into the town in April 2011, an investigation into annexation documents shows that they did not comply with state or municipal law or with an annexation agreement between the town and St. Tammany Parish.
But attorney Tony LeMon said that under state law, challenges to annexations must be made within five years. He filed for dismissal on behalf of Wylie Monday morning.