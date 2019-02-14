People looking for lots to build homes will have 153 more options available, thanks to approvals granted by the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission at its meeting on Feb. 12.
Commissioners granted final approval for three subdivisions:
• Bedico Creek, Parcel 13, 60 lots on 21.5 acres on the north side of La. 1085, south of Interstate 12, west of Madisonville.
• Lakeshore Villages, Phase 3-A-1, 43 lots on 6.8 acres west of La. 433, east of Interstate-10, south of Slidell
• The Landings of Cross Gates, Phase 5, 50 lots on 29.5 acres east of La. 1090, north of I-10, east of Slidell.
The parish did not assess any mandatory development fees because initial public hearings on all of the developments were held before the fees went into effect in January, 2005.
Commissioners postponed preliminary approval of two other subdivisions because, in each case, parish planning department staffers noted more than 20 issues with the subdivision plans.
Action was deferred on Whispering Forest, 9 lots on 8.9 acres on the south side of Joiner-Wymer Road, west of La. 1077, northwest of Covington; and Maison Trace, 53 lots on 16.3 acres on the north side of Strain Road, east of La. 59, north of I-12, north of Mandeville.
Commissioners Kirk Drumm and Dave Doherty moved and seconded both deferrals after expressing dissatisfaction with the number of deficiencies noted by the planning staff.
“It’s part of this commission’s responsibility to see that everything is done that we need to have done. We do not like to see these long punch lists,” Doherty said.
Commissioners agreed with Drumm and Doherty’s assessment and voted unanimously to postpone both approvals.