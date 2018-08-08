The Women of Infinite Possibilities recently gathered at the beautiful Greystone Event Center in Mandeville for a daylong seminar with a host of popular local speakers and entertainment.
Speakers at “Smart Women’s Day Out — It’s a Northshore Thing!” included Mark Johnson, Hyatt Hood, Parish President Pat Brister, Mallory Morse Goorley, Alice Couvillon and E.J. Dennis, sharing a range of topics that included parish and state history and current events.
Entertainment was provided by local favorite Grayhawk Perkins. Following the program, the group's 2018 community partners were presented with donation checks. The agencies included The Miracle League Northshore, Hospice House, Kelly Kicking Cancer and The Samaritan Center.
Women of Infinite Possibilities members meet monthly and work to “create a community of belonging through opportunities, connections and good work.” Officers include President Leslie McGoey, Vice President and Event Chairwoman Mimi Richard, Secretary Kim Mancini and Treasurer Sandy Hughes.
For more information on the organization, visit womenofwip.org
Playmakers honors best of season
Playmakers Theater in Covington, founded in 1955, recently presented its annual Alvin Awards, honoring both volunteers and actors for a successful season on the boards.
Awards were presented to Objector Snark for best poster, Barbara Faherty for set design and costumes, Liz Zelenka for sound design and Derek Thrush for lighting design.
Best supporting actress and actor awards went to Kathrine Scott and Ken Faherty, respectively, and the lead actor accolades went to Anne Pourciau, Neil Wells and John Carambat. The overall best production award went to “August: Osage County,” directed by Faherty.
The upcoming season begins in August with “Wife After Death.” For ticket and performance information, visit playmakersinc.com or call (985) 893-1671.