Fontainebleau High School's cheerleaders took honors at the recent Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The squad earned a gold superior award for all evaluations, a third place in rally and sideline routines, and received the coveted "banana" spirit awards.
Members Emma Oalmann, Tammy Rallis and Capt. Emma Flucke received UCA All-American honors.
The cheerleaders also held a Kiddie Camp, with more than 200 children learning cheers, chants, dances and stunting. A donation drive during the camp collected hygiene items for Our Friends Closet, a nonprofit that provides items to low income and homeless students.