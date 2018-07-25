St Peter Covington quiz bowl.jpg

Members of the quiz bowl team from St. Peter Catholic School in Covington include, front row from left, Riley Meehan, Justin Mott, Cole Roberts and Avery Silva. Behind them are their coaches, Allyson Englande, left, and Bonnie Englande.

NEW-STUDENT REGISTRATION: Registration for students entering prekindergarten through high school in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System for the first time for the 2018-19 school year will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 1-2 at the school the student will attend. Documents needed at registration for all students are:

  • State-certified birth certificate
  • Immunization records
  • Social Security card
  • Three proofs of residency listing the name of a parent or guardian and a street address.

Other documents may be required at the time of registration, such as custody papers, report card/records from last school, or income verification for prekindergarten students. Parents or guardians who do not have these documents may contact the Covington Attendance Office at (985) 898-3370 or the Slidell Attendance Office at (985) 646-4917 for assistance.

ST. PETER CATHOLIC SCHOOL: A team from St. Peter Catholic School in Covington placed second in the National Academic Association's quiz bowl held June 15-17 in Orlando. Justin Mott is captain of the team, which also includes Riley Meehan, Cole Roberts and Avery Silva. Their coaches are Allyson Englande and Bonnie Englande. 

CHEERLEADER SUMMER CAMP: Registration is open for the Fontainebleau High School Cheerleader Kiddie Camp for ages 4 and older. The camp will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 3 in the gym, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville. The cost is $100. Mail the fee to FHS Cheerleaders Attn: Lisa Sharp, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville, LA 70147. For information, email Sharp at lisa.sharp@stpsb.org.

