The Slidell Republican Women's Club presented its Pearl Williams Superior Leadership Award to Slidell lawyer S. Michele Blanchard during its Awards Night dinner at Pinewood Country Club.
Blanchard, a native of Pearl River, is chairwoman of the St. Tammany Parish Council, where she represents District 13. She is also the curriculum chair of Leadership Northshore.
The club presented its Volunteer of the Year Award to Karen Fandal, who has several times served as president, vice president, treasurer, membership chair and newsletter chair for the SRWC. At the state level, Fandal is by-laws chairperson for the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women. She also serves as a certified speaker for the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.
The club presented its Pearl Williams/Cecelia Drennan Memorial Scholarship to Sarah Surla, daughter of Allen and Diane Surla, of Slidell, who is a recent graduate of Pearl River High School. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi in Hattiesburg to study nursing. The club's scholarship committee comprised Charlene Stein, Dee Webb and Michelle Duvic.
The guest speaker at the awards dinner was Eric Dubuisson, who teaches in the Jobs for America's Graduates program in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System.
For information about joining the Slidell Republican Women’s Club, contact SRWC Membership Chair Michele Duvic at (504) 439-2660.