Oct. 1
Chad Tardiff: 32, 41 Cypress Meadow Loop, Slidell, contempt of court, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Christian Duncan: 21, 53444 Parker Road, Bogalusa, contempt of court.
John Chiasson: 29, 2106 Burnell Court, Metairie, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Jesse Gerkin: 33, 227 Santos St., Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense, maximum speed limit, expired driver’s license.
Kaleb Bishop: 23, 41221 Billville Road, Hammond, contempt of court.
Natalie Sloan: 43, 2524 Valence, New Orleans, fugitive.
Joshua Threeton: 30, 22217 La. 42, Livingston, simple burglary, attempted simple burglary.
Brent Collins: 31, 3030 Shadowbriar Drive, Houston, Texas, manslaughter, obstruction of justice, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Y’Keith Felder: 47, 510 E. Robinson St., Hammond, two counts of second degree battery.
Stephen Davis: 31, 1334 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession of Schedule I, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, aggravated battery.
Albert Lorant: 21, 109 Jackson Road, Ponchatoula, armed robbery.
Hunter Copening: 22, 105 Fletcher St., Denham Springs, probation violation.
Megan Hines: 23, 624 Jung Blvd., Marrero, probation violation.
Tommy Holloway: 61, 1003 Merry Dale Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of contempt of court.
Angelyn Johnson: 41, 1776 Continental Drive, Covington, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
James Williams: 39, 1147 West Hall, Slidell, failure to dim lights, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Matthew Schmalz: 26, 39570 Walnut Drive, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated third offense, improper lane use.
Jonathan Lemmons: 38, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, two counts of violation of protection order.
Jenny Morgan: 37, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, violation of protection order.
Stephaine Morgan: 39, 18195 Cushahs Drive, Covington, DWI first offense.
Arnaldo Perez-Salas: 38, 64096 Mangano Drive, Pearl River, possession of Schedule III drug.
Benjie Threeton: 29, 73516 Trap St., Abita Springs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Annatte Arceneaux: 55, 14060 Riverlake Drive, Covington, simple battery.
Jessica Losch: 33, 72332 Wildwood Drive, Covington, simple burglary.
Oct. 2
Adrian Adels: 28, 680 Nancy St., Covington, simple battery.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Corey Townsend: 29, 217 William Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Timothy Oliver: 31, 175 Whisperwood Blvd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Caleb Wilson: 18, 29645 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation.
John Bone: 60, 79275 P Morgan Road, Folsom, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specific areas, driving under suspension.
Anothony Spano: 45, 2072 Lafitte, Laplace, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christopher Whitehead: 38, 1030 Northwest Sixth, Pompano Beach, Florida, contempt of court.
Willie Thomas: 41, 2899 Westmade Drive, Memphis, Tennessee, contempt of court.
Brandon Deflanders: 38, 1415 Hickory St., Slidell, no safety belts, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, resisting a police officer with force or violence, obstruction of justice, contempt of court.
James Pons: 43, 177 Northwood Drive, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule III drug.
Levansky Orillion: 48, 4137 Ames Blvd., Marrero, two counts of possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, switched plates, driving under suspension, improper turn, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not convicted, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christopher Vogel: 5, 210 Scott Drive, Slidell, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft (misdemeanor).
Troy Autin: 58, 653 Ave G, Westwego, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lushone Patterson: 37, S. North Acorn Circle, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Timothy Ramirez: 36, 4169 Toulouse St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Gordon: 39, 19360 Gordons Lane, Ponchatoula, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tegrin Rowe: 48, 15440 Elaine Lane, Covington, disturbing the peace.
Oct. 3
Isiah Brown: 28, 1904 Edgemere Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Heather Crawford: 33, 1100 Albert St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Roy Ragan: 66, 27323 Teeny Weeny Lane, Folsom, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
David Bayer: 40, 12206 Aveline Drive, Watson, illegal use of weapons, possession of firearms or carrying concealed weapon.
Marcel Thompson: 42, 60385 Brain Road, Slidell, housed for court.
Evan Turner: 31, 148 Stearns St., Gulf Breeze, Florida, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Todd Olson: 50, 419 State St., Bay St. Louis, Miss., failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Oliver Kerwin: 48, 27050 U.S. 190, Lacombe, simple criminal damage to property.
Alexander Sanchez: 28, 1913 Hope St., New Orleans, contempt of court.
Gabriel Ducre: 27, 61088 W. Mill Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Annette Arceneaux: 55, 14060 Riverlake Drive, Covington, simple battery, probation violation.
Brooke Brown: 21, 523 North Buchanan St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, aggravated battery, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Trinity Arnold: 19, 26377 Crown Drive, Ponchatoula, disturbing the peace.
Oct. 4
Micgell Doucette: 42, 3110 Terrance Ave., Slidell, contempt of court.
Eric Horton: 48, 11401 River Ridge, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, flight from officer, improper lane use, expired driver's license.
Ronald Cousin: 57, 37464 Pinehill Drive, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Terry Toledano: 37, 3033 William Tell St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Earnest Diaz: 45, 25551 West Jackson St., Lacombe, aggravated crime against nature, molestation of a juvenile.
Marjorie Russell: 60, 204 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, contempt of court.
Alex Ponthier: 23, 316 Cedar Creek Drive, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two headlights required.
Jonathan Mcshane: 18, 207 W. Hickory St., Mandeville, simple burglary, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Erik Guin: 35, 226 W. Hickory St., Mandeville, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of theft (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, access device fraud, four counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Coty Rainey: 32, 52387 Turnpike Road, Folsom, housed for court, contempt of court.
Steele Bothner: 32, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Barsanti: 31, 1426 Hickory St., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Melanie Morehouse: 27, 216 Palm Springs Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Peter Ray: 42, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Shawn Doucette: 33, 3150 Terrace Ave., Slidell, simple robbery, two counts of first degree rape.
Frank Mammelli: 39, 925 Magnolia St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Frederick Selders: 36, 2026 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, racketeering, eight counts of bank fraud.
Jaontae Donladson: 19, 922 Pine St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from officer.
Delisa Young: 38, 1326 Hickory St., Slidell, simple robbery.
Brianna Arnold: 17, 26377 Crown Drive, Ponchatoula, disturbing the peace.
Jerry Cooley: 34, 61333 U.S. 11, St. Tammany, contempt of court.
Cory Williams: 34, 22516 La. 36, Abita Springs, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dakota Vinot: 19, 429 Chcotaw Drive, Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, contempt of court.
Lasean Harrison: 21, 73056 United Church Road, Covington, contributing to the delinquency, theft under $1,000.
Jody Robertson: 37, 204 Tulip Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Cesar Cabrera: 39, College St., Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Alicia Garcia: 35647 Grantham College Road, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Oct. 5
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
John Tranum: 25, 821 Asheville Drive, Slidell, no insurance.
Adnois Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
Kyle Forrest: 31, 40389 Wagner Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Troy Carollo: 30, 326 Buckeye Lane, Covington, DWI second offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no proof of insurance.
Jordan Magee: 29, 29250 Sticker Bay Road, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Calvin Lesley: 30, 403 Heifer Run, Pearl River, housed for court.
Eric Aubert: 29, 121 Hava Road, Picayune, Mississippi, DWI first offense.
Elizabeth Zanco: 26, 350 Markham Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I.
Jean Saucier: 24, 64264 Pearl St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule I.
Kiersten Mann: 34, 41 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington, probation violation.
Francis Bourgeois: 49, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Kelroy Robertson: 30, 185 Kingspoint Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Rodney Camper: 29, 52035 Noto Road, Independence, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things.
Dwayne Huttin: 27, 503 2nd Ave., Hammond, fugitive, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Preyonata Berrien: 20, 304 Mooney Ave., Hammond, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Jonathon Semien: 33, 313 North Oak St., Opelousas, contempt of court.
Tamara Roberts: 22, 229 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Mitchell Davies: 17, 193 Hickory Drive, Covington, aggravated criminal damage.
Oct. 6
Joseph Plagman: 28, 317 Thames Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Demetre Fortin: 24, 150 Cayman Cove, Mandeville, probation violation.
Anthony Heard: 30, 604 Magnolia St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Oswaldo Killeen: 24, 560 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, driving left of center, no registration, establishing speed zones.
Brent Brogan: 49, Incarnate Word Drive, Kenner, DWI first offense establishing speed zones, improper turn, failure to dim lights.
Byron Fazande: 38, 28537 Water Oak Loop, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Alex Peres: 30, 8280 Cypress Road, Baton Rouge, theft (felony).
Arthur Boyd: 18, 5705 Valhalla, Indianapolis, Indiana, possession of Schedule I, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm.
Blaike Anderson: 18, 202 Sothby Lane, Indianapolis, Indiana, possession of Schedule I, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm.
Rina Gallien: 38, 102 Robert Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Mark Hatfield: 35, 57659 S. Kimberly, Slidell, DWI third offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, switched plates.
Candice Downey: 36, 11160 Ceasar Necaise Road, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive.
Mary Cramer: 48, 3501 Meadow Lake Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I.
Christy Seals: 43, 809 Green Leaf Circle, Madisonville, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, attempted.
Oct. 7
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Sean Jung: 39, 110 Walnut St., Laplace, DWI third offense, improper lane use open container in motor vehicle, obedience to police officers; weights and standards, driving under suspension, improper turn.
Lawrence Orlando: 37, 4061 W. La State, Kenner, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Gloria Mcguay: 67, 27403 W. Mansfield Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, careless operation.
David Shill: 43, 775 Buck Run, Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Jaron Eiland: 30, 8 Duvall Circle, Poplarville, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids second offense, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Emily Fontenot: 30, 307 Tulip Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Maurice McCance: 45, 1140 Dove Park Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Erin Breaux: 33, 70217 10th St., Covington, theft (felony), disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, misuse of 911.
Christopher Casbon: 30, 3346 Marie Court, Lafitte, fugitive.
Ford Luscy: 52, 1490 Harbor Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Michael Redmond: 38, 6012 Wellborn Trails, Lithonia, Georgia, establishing speed zones, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
There were 35 people housed for immigration violations during the period of Oct. 1-7.