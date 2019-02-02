Pope John Paul II High School and the Archdiocese of New Orleans have celebrated Catholic Schools Week in January.
The event-filled period is dedicated to refocusing students on the community by giving them the opportunity to spend time with those who mean the most to them and their Catholic identity, such as the students from the surrounding elementary schools.
Student ambassadors made trips to St. Margaret Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes and Annunciation School to read to the younger students, returning as a way of giving back to the places that prepared the current PJP II student body for high school and the world beyond.
Also during Catholic Schools Week, PJP II High School hosted its an annual Mass devoted to the celebration of Catholic education. Delegations of elementary students as well as the bell choir from St. Michael Special School were invited to campus for Mass.
The impact of student work throughout Catholic School Week cannot be overstated. The week is intended to remind students of the value and sacrifices their families made to offer the education, and to remind students why faith is so important in everyday life. We come from walks of life but are connected by a unifying factor and spirit.
Continuing with the theme of community, the school hosted a grade-level competition called Pennies from Heaven. The colorful event saw students contributing loose change to the cause. Students from opposing grades can drop dollar bills into the collection to lower a grade level's total.
The winning class earns spirit points, bragging rights, a bye in elimination rounds at the school assembly, and a bonding experience like no other.
The money will benefit families in need at PJP II.