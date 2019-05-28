The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports the following construction projects in St. Tammany Parish in coming days.
- There will be alternating single lane closures on U.S. 190 between Interstate 12 and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge at Claiborne Hill in Covington through June 14 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The contractor will demolish and excavate the remaining asphalt, lay new asphalt in the turn lanes and construct new concrete curbs and gutters. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
- There will be alternating single lane closures daily on U.S. 190B in the Slidell area through June 8 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. The continuous two-way left turn lane will not be available while crews continue milling and paving. One lane will remain open in both directions. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
- There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions of Oak Harbor Boulevard in the Slidell area between the I-10 Eastbound and Westbound on/off ramps through June 8. There also will be partial ramp closures for the Eastbound and Westbound on/off ramps of the Oak Harbor Interchange, though one lane will remain open at all times. The closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting, while electrical demolition, as well as construction of a new curb/median of Oak Harbor Boulevard is completed. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times.