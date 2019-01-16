After a record-breaking number of homicides in St. Tammany Parish in 2017, statistics recently released by local police agencies show that violent crime trended downward in 2018.
Nowhere was that more evident than in the parish’s homicide total – down from 20 in 2017 to 10 in 2018. Of last year’s total, five occurred in unincorporated areas and were worked by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department. A homicide in Folsom also was handled by the STPSO at the request of the Folsom Police Department.
The parish’s four other homicides of 2018 occurred in Slidell.
Law enforcement officials across St. Tammany stated last year that the spike in homicides in 2017 might have been an anomaly (there were 19 total homicides in the three previous years combined.) With the homicide total cut in half in 2018, their observations may have been correct.
Statistics released by the sheriff’s office show a slight uptick in robbery and simple battery in unincorporated areas, but a decrease in aggravated assaults. The STPSO touted its solve rate for violent crimes (95 percent) compared to the national average of 45.6 percent.
Each of the five homicide cases the sheriff’s office worked in 2018, including a double homicide in the Pearl River area, have been cleared by arrest or solved. One of the homicides was ruled justifiable following a Sheriff’s deputy being shot while in the line of duty near Goodbee on Easter morning.
Non-violent crime (burglary, theft, auto theft) in unincorporated St. Tammany Parish was down nearly 19 percent, according to STPSO statistics. Residential and business burglaries were down from 412 in 2017 to 262 last year. Thefts, including those from vehicles, were down by 14.7 percent.
The STPSO solved 44 percent of non-violent crimes last year, which is more than twice the national average (18.3 percent) according to statistics the department released.
“Keeping crime rates down demonstrates the partnership between our agency and the community we serve,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.
The number of homicides in Slidell doubled from two in 2017 to four in 2018. One of last year's total was ruled justifiable.
Violent crime in Slidell was down 9 percent and overall crime dropped 17.2 percent. The largest drops reported by the Slidell Police Department were in robbery (24 in 2017 to 17 a year later,) assault (64 to 57) and theft (840 to 661.)
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said the city had its lowest crime rate in 10 years, and statistics show a particularly precipitous drop in theft, auto theft and assault over the past decade.
Fandal said an added focus on narcotics-related activity contributed to lower overall crime in 2018.
“Most of our violent crime is fueled from illegal narcotics,” he said. “We are doing our best to crack down on this criminal element in our community, and it has so far proven to be successful.”
Fandal said programs such as Kids and Police (KAP), which partners Slidell officers with at-risk youth, are successful tools in combating crime. Working closely with homeowners groups and faith-based organizations also builds trust, he said.
“That trust helps us solve crimes due to people being willing to come forward and cooperate with investigations,” Fandal said.
Mandeville experienced a 16.5 percent drop in crime overall in 2018, said Police Chief Gerald Sticker. There were no murders reported in either 2017 or 2018, and one rape was reported each year. There were three robberies in 2018 compared to two in 2017.
The number of assaults in Mandeville decreased 32 percent last year, burglary was down 32 percent and theft dropped 10 percent. Auto theft doubled, however, from four in 2017 to eight last year.
“The overall low crime rate can be attributed to the work ethic and professionalism of the men and women of the Mandeville Police Department, as well as the relationships we maintain with our residential and business community,” Sticker said.
Covington’s 2018 crime statistics were not immediately available.