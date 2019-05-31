A Baytown, Texas man has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed Thursday on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks near Slidell, a spokesman for St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said.
Bradley Hayes, 30, died of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner determined. His family has been notified.
Preston has not yet determined the manner of death pending review of additional evidence, the spokesman said.
The body was reported to law enforcement officials by the railroad late Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said that the tracks where the body was found are in a remote and marshy area outside Slidell city limits before the railroad crossing at Carr Drive.