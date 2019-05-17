Honoring the fallen May 17, 2019 - 7:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Taps and a 21-gun salute were part of the program at the St. Tammany Parish Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 16, honoring fallen officers from all police agencies in the parish. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now St Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, left, and family members of Sgt. John William Bonnell III place a rose in the memorial wreath. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Parish law enforcement leaders listen to the national anthem. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Kalinda Ladner, of the Covington Police Department, sings the national anthem. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Memorial wreaths honor the various parish police agencies. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The St. Tammany Parish Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony took place May 16, honoring fallen officers from all agencies and their family members. Jeff LeDuff, retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department, was guest speaker. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Tammany Parish View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email