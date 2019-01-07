25 years
Former Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris gave a speech Monday on the importance of efforts to encourage economic development in Louisiana to an audience of supporters of the St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation. Fitzmorris, currently involved in a business promotion company that represents 21 major clients, is now doing for a fee what he used to do for free, he said, advocating Louisiana as a place to do business. For several years, he served as lieutenant governor and ran for the governorship in 1979.
50 years
A report read at the first 1969 session of the St. Tammany parish school board Tuesday night showed that $770,123.82 was collected from the one percent parishwide sales tax for public schools during the fiscal year ending June 30, 1968. The reports also denoted a surplus in that account of $89,286.66 as of June 30, 1968. This included a $10,706.05 surplus from the preceding year ending June 30, 1967, with the remainder from the 1967-68 period. The major portion of the sales tax revenue went for salaries. For the year ending June 30, 1968, $600,564.25 was utilized for this purpose.
75 years
Wednesday Jan. 19th is another legal holiday and the homesteads, banks and other such places will be closed according to law. This is General Lee’s birthday anniversary and is observed in Louisiana with the closing of public places such as named above.
100 years
A meeting of the Parish Council of Defense was held in Covington Wednesday … After reading and adoption of previous minutes, a communication of the State Council was read regarding disabled soldiers, and it was suggested that the letter be sent to The St. Tammany Farmer for publication of main features for information of all concerned. An important motion was that of Mr. Domergue that a committee be appointed to raise money for the erection of a monument to the soldiers who went to war from St. Tammany parish. The motion carried.
125 years
While eating fried oysters last Wednesday, we came across one that contained twenty-two pearls, ranging in size from a large pea to a large pin head. It was literally filled with pearls, and they are now on exhibition in our office.