After 14 years of heavy use, the play therapy room at the Children's Advocacy Center — Hope House in Covington was redesigned this spring, creating an environment where children can feel safe and secure, have fun and engage playfully with therapists.
Supporters of the project included Laurie McCants, of Honda of Covington; Jack and Maura Donahue, of DonahueFavret Contractors Inc; C.J. Ladner, of State Farm Insurance; Maria Barcelona and Paul Dodson, of Maria Barcelona Interiors; and John Barry, of Velvet Pines Developers.