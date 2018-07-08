One man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Sunset Drive around 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he had surgery. He is currently in guarded condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred after an argument between the man and other individuals on Sunset Drive. As the man was driving away, an unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle, and he was struck twice, the Sheriff’s Office said. Another person in the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-726-7854 or 985-898-2338.