The defending state champion St. Scholastica Academy girls’ soccer team easily defeated No. 16 Sulphur 3-0 in the regional round of the 2019 LHSAA Division I soccer playoffs in Covington.
The game was played on the turf at St. Paul’s Hunter Stadium.
Moving to 16-0-3 on the season, St. Scholastica dominated play from the opening whistle, firing off 36 shots on goal but failed to find the range early on, missing numerous inside chances.
Senior captain Sydney Vincens finally found the range 17 minutes in, finishing a nice touch-pass from Hailey Waterhouse to break the scoring drought for St. Scholastica.
St. Scholastica's Olivia LaCava had a near miss in the 36th minute, as her shot bounced off the crossbar, keeping it 1-0 heading into halftime.
Sarah Lombas drilled a 25-yard shot into the back of the net in the 51st minute to make it 2-0 Doves.
“I saw a space open, so I just checked in and took a touch,” she said. “I like hitting it from far out. It caught a curve and went in.”
The Doves’ Olivia Loukatos closed out the scoring in the 78th minute, assisted by Isabella Pflug.
St. Scholastica's Mary Ella White said her team did a nice job maintaining possession throughout the contest.
“I think we moved the ball around well, but I think we struggled finishing,” White said. “We just didn’t finish our chances, and that is something we have struggled with this season.”
Doves’ first-year head coach Matt Jacques credited Sulphur’s keeper with a good effort to keep it close.
“Their keeper did well, but it was a lack of focus on our part in front of the net,” he said. “Focus wasn’t there, and energy wasn’t there. Overall, we played well controlling the ball, but we needed to be more focused to finish our shots.”