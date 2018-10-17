lakefest.tam002.110117.jpg
The Festival of the Lake takes place Friday through Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville.  

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

COMMUNITY EVENTS

FESTIVAL OF THE LAKE: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Our Lady of the Lake, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Music, food, games and more. (985) 626-3144 or festivalofthelake.com.

SLIDELL FUN & FOOD FEST: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Road, Slidell. The 50th-anniversary celebration of fest with rides, food, crafts and more. (985) 643-6224 or saintmmchurch.org.

COLLECTORS CON: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Clarion Inn, U.S. 190, Covington. More than 13,000 square feet of toys, comics, records and more. $3, 6 and under free. sttammanycollectorscon.com.

ELTON JOHN NIGHT: 7 p.m. Friday. English Tea Room, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. A tribute to Sir Elton John. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.

EXTRA-VETTE-GANZA: Saturday Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. More than 200 classic Corvettes on display. Free. (504) 455-8188 or gnocc.com.

OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Saturday and Sunday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. National and local emerging acts on three stages. (985) 626-8191 and ozonemusic.com.

BIKETOBERFEST: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Brooks Bike Shop, 416 E. Gibson St., Covington. Group ride on the Tammany Trace to four breweries between Covington and Mandeville. Free. (985) 237-3658 or brooksbikeshop.com.

WHISPERINGS: 5 p.m. Saturday. Covington Cemetery No. 1, 600 block of North Columbia Street. Speakers tell the story of residents of the cemetery. $20. (985) 892-1873 or bontempstix.com.

DACHSHUND RACE & OKTOBERFEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Oompah music. German-inspired meals and racing dogs. Free. lambofgodslidell.org.

ABITA SPRINGS WATER FESTIVAL: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. Music and food celebrating what made Abita famous. Free. (985) 892-8711 or townofabitasprings.com.

HARVEST CLUB POLO CLASSIC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. The Junior League of Covington’s fundraiser featuring polo and live entertainment. $150. (985) 892-5258 or harvestgoldcupolo.com.

THEATER

"THE SEAFARER": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 3-4; 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Playmakers Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Christmas Eve gathering of old friends takes an unexpected twist. (985) 893-1621 or playmakersinc.com.

AUDITION

"INHERIT THE WIND": 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday; 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are Jan. 12-27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.

MUSIC

CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69405 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485.

MY COVENANT CHURCH CHOIR AND SHADES OF PRAISE: 6 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Social Club and Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Gospel night is celebrated. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.

SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. Friday. Columbia Street Landing, 100 N. Columbia St., Covington. The Cosmic String Duo and Jason Marsalis’ One-Man Drum Show perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.

FAITH BECNEL: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.

ABITA OPRY: 6 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall. Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, The Affordable Bluegrass Act and The Cotton Mouth Kings perform. (985) 892-0711.

MICHAEL O’HARA: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.

TYLER SMITH AND BETSY USCHKRAT: 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The third Sunday concert series continues with Loyola faculty members. Free. christchurchcovington.com.

JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 68305 La. 21, Covington, Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com,

ART

AUSEKLIS OZOLS: 2 p.m. Thursday. Abbey Art Works, 75376 River Road, Covington. The founder of the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts is the featured lecturer. $25. (985) 789-6889 or abbeyartworks.com.

FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Opening reception, 7 p.m. Friday; daily through Nov. 14. Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1001 Gause Blvd. The Slidell Art League’s fall show. Free (985) 326-3405 or slidellartleague.org.

REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.

MIXED MEDIA: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free. (985) 

EMERY CLARK RETROSPECTIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Oct. 27. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. A selection of works from the Mandeville artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.

FILM

A TRIBUTE TO TOUSSAINT: 7 p.m. Friday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Pontchartrain Film Festival Tour. Free. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.

KID STUFF

ELBOW GREASE: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble. 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The smallest monster truck enters the demolition derby. Activities follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.

OUTDOORS

DOG WAG AND WALK: 8 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the trails with your canine companion. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.

CONTINUING EDUCATION

CANSASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

CROCHET: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

ONE-OF-A-KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

HERBAL MEDICINE: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

HALLOWEEN WALL HANGER: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

INTRO TO JEWELRY MAKING: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

PANTING WITH MICHELLE : 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.

