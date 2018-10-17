COMMUNITY EVENTS
FESTIVAL OF THE LAKE: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Our Lady of the Lake, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Music, food, games and more. (985) 626-3144 or festivalofthelake.com.
SLIDELL FUN & FOOD FEST: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. St. Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Road, Slidell. The 50th-anniversary celebration of fest with rides, food, crafts and more. (985) 643-6224 or saintmmchurch.org.
COLLECTORS CON: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Clarion Inn, U.S. 190, Covington. More than 13,000 square feet of toys, comics, records and more. $3, 6 and under free. sttammanycollectorscon.com.
ELTON JOHN NIGHT: 7 p.m. Friday. English Tea Room, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. A tribute to Sir Elton John. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
EXTRA-VETTE-GANZA: Saturday Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. More than 200 classic Corvettes on display. Free. (504) 455-8188 or gnocc.com.
OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Saturday and Sunday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. National and local emerging acts on three stages. (985) 626-8191 and ozonemusic.com.
BIKETOBERFEST: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Brooks Bike Shop, 416 E. Gibson St., Covington. Group ride on the Tammany Trace to four breweries between Covington and Mandeville. Free. (985) 237-3658 or brooksbikeshop.com.
WHISPERINGS: 5 p.m. Saturday. Covington Cemetery No. 1, 600 block of North Columbia Street. Speakers tell the story of residents of the cemetery. $20. (985) 892-1873 or bontempstix.com.
DACHSHUND RACE & OKTOBERFEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Oompah music. German-inspired meals and racing dogs. Free. lambofgodslidell.org.
ABITA SPRINGS WATER FESTIVAL: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. Music and food celebrating what made Abita famous. Free. (985) 892-8711 or townofabitasprings.com.
HARVEST CLUB POLO CLASSIC: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. The Junior League of Covington’s fundraiser featuring polo and live entertainment. $150. (985) 892-5258 or harvestgoldcupolo.com.
THEATER
"THE SEAFARER": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 3-4; 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. Playmakers Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Christmas Eve gathering of old friends takes an unexpected twist. (985) 893-1621 or playmakersinc.com.
AUDITION
"INHERIT THE WIND": 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday; 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are Jan. 12-27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69405 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485.
MY COVENANT CHURCH CHOIR AND SHADES OF PRAISE: 6 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Social Club and Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Gospel night is celebrated. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. Friday. Columbia Street Landing, 100 N. Columbia St., Covington. The Cosmic String Duo and Jason Marsalis’ One-Man Drum Show perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
FAITH BECNEL: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
ABITA OPRY: 6 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall. Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, The Affordable Bluegrass Act and The Cotton Mouth Kings perform. (985) 892-0711.
MICHAEL O’HARA: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
TYLER SMITH AND BETSY USCHKRAT: 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The third Sunday concert series continues with Loyola faculty members. Free. christchurchcovington.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 68305 La. 21, Covington, Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com,
ART
AUSEKLIS OZOLS: 2 p.m. Thursday. Abbey Art Works, 75376 River Road, Covington. The founder of the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts is the featured lecturer. $25. (985) 789-6889 or abbeyartworks.com.
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Opening reception, 7 p.m. Friday; daily through Nov. 14. Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1001 Gause Blvd. The Slidell Art League’s fall show. Free (985) 326-3405 or slidellartleague.org.
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
MIXED MEDIA: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. The 26th annual juried show featuring artwork using two or more media. Free. (985)
EMERY CLARK RETROSPECTIVE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Oct. 27. Christwood Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. A selection of works from the Mandeville artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
FILM
A TRIBUTE TO TOUSSAINT: 7 p.m. Friday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Pontchartrain Film Festival Tour. Free. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
ELBOW GREASE: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble. 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The smallest monster truck enters the demolition derby. Activities follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
DOG WAG AND WALK: 8 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the trails with your canine companion. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANSASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROCHET: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE-OF-A-KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HERBAL MEDICINE: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HALLOWEEN WALL HANGER: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO JEWELRY MAKING: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PANTING WITH MICHELLE : 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.