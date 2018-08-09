By his count, Schools Superintendent Trey Folse has been part of the first day of school in St. Tammany Parish 46 times — 12 as a student and 34 as a teacher and administrator.
By comparison, Jon Meyers is relatively new to the local public school system. The 19-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Meyers was a school resource officer at Lakeshore High School near Mandeville for two years before being named to the same job at Whispering Forest Elementary near Slidell this year.
Despite that difference, both men looked at ease on Aug. 9 for the opening day of the 2018-19 school year in St. Tammany Parish. They talked with young students at Whispering Forest, dished out handshakes and high-fives, and small-talked teachers with ease.
Having police officers on school campuses is not new, but there is an expanded presence this school year, following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February when a former student gunned down 17 people. In the ensuing weeks, there were various threats of violence on St. Tammany campuses that resulted in some students being arrested.
Those threats were enough for Folse to gather a committee of school administrators and law enforcement personnel to help prevent a happening such as Parkland on the north shore. The committee recommended, among other measures, placing resource officers and mental health professionals in each of the system's 55 public schools.
Though the school year was no more than an hour old, Whispering Forest Principal MeMe Leonard said her staff and students are safer having Meyers on campus throughout the school day. Officers will be present 30 minutes before school and 30 minutes after, and they are encouraged to build relationships with students to help foster communication that might prevent problems before they occur.
“We’re really excited to have (Officer Meyers) here with us every day,” Leonard said. “He spent a few days with us before school started getting to be prepared and familiarize himself with our school.
"We can’t wait to show him off at open house and when parents come to school. ... My teachers know that he’s free to go from class to class so the students can get to know him. He’ll monitor in the cafeteria and recess and car-line duty.”
Meyers, a jovial officer with 12 grandchildren, said being there makes students feel safer.
“I want to make sure they know I’m approachable,” he said. “I smile at them, I interact with them and talk to them. ... if they have a question or if they just want to talk. A lot of kids want to know they’re important, and we want them to feel that way.”
Still, his presence is more than just an agent of goodwill. He’s there to protect students and faculty, too.
“I want to keep these kids safe just like I want someone else to keep my grandkids safe on other school campuses,” Meyers said.
Folse said the start of every school year is exciting, but the 2018-19 school year has additional promise.
“I’ve heard as much about the mental health providers being on each campus now as I have about the SROs (officers) being here,” Folse said. “There are a lot of parents and community members who really appreciate that mental health component. We want them to be here for proactive mental health awareness.
“Between the two, we can be proactive ... and maybe we have to react with the SROs, but I think they’re a good balance. One is important to the other.”
Though enrollment numbers for public schools won’t be complete until October, there were about 39,000 students last year, and the parish has continued to grow.
Sheriff’s deputies and municipal police agencies are staffing the school officer positions. The school system shuffled some personnel to assure a mental health professional was accessible to each campus, and previously said it would hire part-time staff to be full-time, as well as hire new staff to meet that need.
The program, which the St. Tammany Parish School Board approved earlier this summer, will cost an estimated $4 million this school year. While there is no permanent funding source, school officials have said they likely will ask for permanent funding via a tax measure to be placed on a future ballot.