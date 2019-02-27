FOUNDATION DONATION: St. Tammany Hospital Guild recently presented a $65,120.63 check to St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. The funds were raised through the hospital gift shop, bake sales, jewelry and linen sales and will be used in a variety of projects, including a telestroke cart, electronics for the pediatric ICU, rocking chairs for the New Family Center and a major portion for opioid interventions.
SUPPLY DRIVE: Thursday is the deadline for donations and for educators to apply to the Emerging Young Professional's Supply Drive for Teachers. The networking organization is collecting classroom items as well as monetary and gift card donations at the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, 1808 Front St., Slidell. Three teachers will be chosen to receive the supplies. For more information, contact eypslidell@gmail.com or call (985) 643-5678.
BOOK DRIVE: Through Thursday, Covington nonprofit James Storehouse Louisiana will be collecting books for the library in its new youth and family development center for foster youth. The goal is to collect more than 1,000 new or gently used books for kids and young adults up to age 20. Books will be collected at the Terra Bella sales office, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, or the Terra Bella Post Office. For information, contact (985) 871-7171.
HAVEN SPEAKER: Jacqueline Schneider, board member of Save Haven Foundation, will discuss St. Tammany Parish projects at noon Thursday at the Slidell Republican Women's Club meeting at Lagniappe Room of NOLA Grill, 1375 Gause Blvd. Tickets are $23. RSVP required to Betty Hoopre, (985) 643-4068 or bettysuew@bellsouth.net.
GAME NIGHTS: Fun times are planned at area libraries for game nights and puzzle times at the following branches:
- Puzzle Time: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 7, Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
- Board Games: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, (985) 781-0099.
- Getting It Together -- Puzzles: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Game Night -- Mexican Train: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Slidell Branch.
The events are free; registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
NEWCOMER LUNCH: Deadline for checks is Friday for the March luncheon of the Northlake Newcomers, at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Beau Chene Country Club, 602 N. Beau Chene Blvd., Mandeville. Cost for the lunch and fashion show is $26.50 for members and $29.50 for guests. Mail checks to Northlake Newcomers Club, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville.
CANOE TOURS: Registration is open for three-hour canoe tours at Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge on Saturdays March 9, March 30 and April 6 at 9 a.m. Canoes and paddles are supplied. Reservations requested. Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Call Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_donal@fws.gov.
RUN/WALK SIGNUP: Registration is open for the annual Henry J. Calamari Memorial 2 Mile Run/Walk for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, during the Our Lady of the Lake Parish Bayou Bash, 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $15 for the race and a shirt until Thursday, $12 for a shirt only and $20 at the race. Forms may be mailed or brought to the school office. For information, contact the race director at (985) 707-8905 or calamarihenry@gmail.com.
SILENT AUCTION: Monday at 6 p.m. is the end of the Friends of the Slidell Library silent auction for pre-owned coffee table books. A variety of large-format books are included. Minimum bids begin at $3. Items are on view at the library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For more information about this auction or FSL activities, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
ROSE HONORS: Circle of Roses awards were presented to Flo Johnson and Kiyomi Boyer of the Magnolia Forest Garden Club at a recent club gathering. The Louisiana Garden Club Federation awards honor members for contributions to the organization. Also included was a program by Lynell Braun, "Flower Show Design Technique."
VOTER HELP: The Slidell Branch Library will have a table in the lobby to help residents register to vote, change address or party affiliation or get assistance in downloading the GeauxVote app from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 7, 555 Robert Blvd.
ART RECEPTION, BOOK SIGNING: The Slidell Art League and Slidell library will host an awards reception and book signing at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The winners of the league's contest Art Speaks contest will be announced. The public will also have the chance to vote on the art that most affects them, with a $25 prize. Judith Bel'Sharie will sign her book, "Ernestine -- A Creole Girl" about a child's view of bayou life in the 1930s.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off seeks teams to compete in the annual fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 9, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Team registration is $75. Choose from seafood or non-seafood. Applications and instructions are online at www.SlidellLittleTheatre.org; Facebook.com/NorthshoreGumboCookOff; email northshoregumbo@gmail.com or call (504) 415-3002. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 are free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: The Alexis Wilkins Scholarship Three-Mile Walk will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. This marks the 10th year for the Teens and Parents Against Drunk Drivers event. Cost is $10-$20. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund. For information, call (504) 782-9014 or email alexisfoundation4college@gmail.com.
LAW AND ORDER NIGHT: The Slidell Elks Lodge will host a panel of law enforcement representatives for its annual Law and Order Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 34212 Elks Road, Slidell. A deputy, police officer, firefighter and state trooper of the year will be honored. Dinner will be served. The event is free, but reservations are required. Contact Chairman Pat Massarini at patm66@bellsouth.net or (985) 641-1266 for information and reservations.
CONTAINER GARDENING: Get tips and easy-to-follow recommendations for growing vegetables successfully in containers or in a small home garden at two libraries in March. Master gardener Gerard Ballanco will present at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Causeway Library, 3457 U.S. 190 in Mandeville (985) 626-9779; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave., (985) 796-9728. The events are free; registration is appreciated. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
SUICIDE ALERT: SafeTALK training, a program to prepare people to be suicide-alert helpers in only a few hours, will be held March 12 in Covington. This course has been approved for 2.5 CEU general credits by the NASW-La Chapter. For information and to register, visit www.stops-la.com or (985) 237-5506.
FOREIGN POLICY WORKSHOP: The Covington-Mandeville American Association of University Women is sponsoring the "Great Decisions" program, an offering of the Foreign Policy Association. Readers will discuss global issues shaping foreign policy. Sessions are Tuesdays. The afternoon group will meet at 1 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall of Madisonville Presbyterian Church, 701 Pine St. The evening session will be held at 7 p.m., craft room of Windsor Senior Living Community, 1770 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Sessions continue for eight consecutive Mondays, skipping March 4. Cost is $26, which includes the briefing book used. For information, contact Eileen deHaro at (985) 624-9553.
VETS LUNCH: Veterans and their families are invited to a luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road, Slidell. Lunch, bingo and door prizes are slated. For information, contact chairman of veterans services Paul Newfield at (985) 641-7862.
VOLUNTEER OPTIONS: Gwen Byars, with Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Volunteers of America, will talk about opportunities in the parish at 10:30 a.m.Thursday, March 14, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration is encouraged, limited to adults, at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
GARDEN SHOW: Madisonville Garden Club's garden show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, on the banks of the Tchefuncte River at Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. More than 25 vendors from the South sell garden-related items including shrubs, perennials, annuals, trees and products. Master gardeners will also be available. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
PROJECT GRADUATION: Donations are being accepted for the Slidell/Pearl River Project Graduation for an alcohol-free celebration for students from Northshore, Pearl River, Pope John Paul, Salmen and Slidell High Schools. For information, visit www.sprprojectgraduation.com or email director Chera Pickett, chera@sprprojectgraduation.com.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
WILDLIFE CARE: Wildlife nursery training will be held two days in March for Clearwater Sanctuary in Covington. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, will be zoonotics, health and safety, critical care and licensing. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, will be mammal, bird and reptile diets and care. Cost is $150, with scholarships available. For information or to apply, call (985) 630-1009 or email clearwaterwildlife@gmail.com.
NEWMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted until March 22 for the Frances S. Newman Scholarship from the Bayou Lacombe Republican Women. Female high school seniors in the 70445 zip code planning to attend a university, college or technical school are eligible. Contact Madelon Nohra at (985) 630-7426 or high school guidance counselors.
WOOFSTOCK: The Northshore Humane Society will host Woofstock 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. The festival includes food, games, performances, a pet costume contest and clinic services for pets from until 1:30 p.m. For information, visit www.northshorehumane.org/adopt.
UKELELE CLASS: Todd Lemoine will teach a beginner-level class series beginning Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the Slidell Library Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Students must bring their own ukulele and tuner. A book will be required for a nominal fee. Registration is required for the entire series at once, not just one class. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
STOP SUICIDE: St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide will hold a two-day training session from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 28-29. The suicide first-aid interactive workshop provides training for caregivers seeking to prevent the immediate risk of suicide. The course is approved by the NASW-LA Chapter for 14 general CEU credits, which is an increase from the previous 12.5 CEUs. For information on the free course, visit www.stops-la.com or (985) 237-5506.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are open for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or post-graduate school. Deadline is March 31. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.